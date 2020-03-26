Port boss takes action after containers fall

Containers that toppled down at PACI storage yard on North Sound Road Tuesday

(CNS): After two empty containers fell off a stack at the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands’ storage facility earlier this week, Acting Port Director Joseph Woods has issued an order to reduce the number in any stack from six to five, pushing the North Sound Road storage area to its limits. Woods explained that on Tuesday a crane operator in the process of loading a container onto a truck bed moved it over a stack of six empty containers but clipped the one on top, causing it and the container below it to topple over.

Although the crane structure has the capacity to pass over six containers, as there is room for a seventh container to go over all the stacks, it seems the moving container managed to clip the top of the stack it was passing over. The containers did not fall to the ground, however, as they were lodged on the side of the crane system. No one was hurt and nothing was damaged.

“The system was checked to ensure that the operator had the container he was moving lifted to the maximum height the machine can lift to and we confirmed that it was,” Woods told CNS. “At the maximum height the operator would have expected the container being moved to clear the one at the top of the stack, but the clearance was not sufficient and during motion they made contact.”

As a result and two previous similar incidents, he has directed that containers will no longer stack six high. From this point they will be stacked no higher than five containers, which will give crane operators sufficient clearance. But it will limit the storage space available for what appears to be Cayman’s continued appetite for imports, even in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Woods said that there are plans to expand the yard on North Sound Road but this change to the system will reduce the storage capacity for containers from 720 containers to 600 at a time when the yard is already almost full. In the meantime, he will be removing empty containers until later in the year when the expansion plans could go ahead.