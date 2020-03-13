Police silent after speaker’s interview

McKeeva Bush, Speaker of the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly

(CNS): House Speaker McKeeva Bush, who is currently on some undefined leave of absence, was interviewed by police on Wednesday in connection with his involvement in a violent assault on a manager at Seven Mile Beach bar last month. However, the RCIPS has remained silent on the progress of the investigation and has not said whether Bush has been arrested or not.

Bush (65), who is longest serving member of the Legislative Assembly, made a public admission about his part in the incident in which the manager was injured, which took place at Coral Beach bar off the West Bay Road in the early hours of Saturday, 22 February.

Police were called to the scene where Bush had been identified as the perpetrator but he was not arrested. It is understood that the victim was reluctant at the time to give a statement, but CNS has learned that since the night of the assault, the women has given a statement to police about what happened and how she received her injuries.

Since the night of the incident police have said very little about the inquiry. They have implied that the investigation would be conducted properly, that the position of anyone involved would not play a part and all witnesses will be treated in accordance with policies and the law. However, the case has been passed to a superintendent, a senior rank that would not normally handle a barroom assault.

On Thursday, the day after Bush had been to the police station with his attorney and a month after the incident, an RCIPS spokesperson said, “The investigation remains active and ongoing. We have no further comments at this time.”

Bush had issued an apology to the victim in the aftermath of the event and following a surge of public outrage. He also made admissions about his own struggles with grief and his resulting alcohol misuse, and revealed that he intended to seek a leave of absence from his prestigious position to seek treatment.

This was supported by Premier Alden McLaughlin, despite concerns raised by MLA Ezzard Miller that there was no constitutional provision for such an absence and that the speaker must resign for that reason, as well as the fact that his behaviour had undermined the office and the parliamentarians code of conduct.

Backing Miller’s position, MLA Bernie Bush resigned his position as deputy speaker in protest. This will force the premier to address the issue in parliament when it next meets, which is expected to be this month, though no date has been set.

Attempts by Miller and the opposition members to force the parliament to convene for a ‘no confidence’ vote in the speaker were thwarted by the independent member for George Town Cental, Kenneth Bryan.

The MLA, who has since been booted out of the official opposition, has struggled to explain his failure to support the meeting, which would enable lawmakers to debate the situation regarding the speaker’s admissions, his conduct relating to the assault and his leave of absence, which may be unconstitutional.