Police nab 4 month over-stayer

(CNS): Police handed over a 41-year-old Jamaican man to Customs and Border Control after they discovered he had no legal right to be in the Cayman Islands and had been overstaying since December. But it is not clear now what will happen to the man, given that Cayman has closed its airport. He was arrested in West Bay by police officers after he fled while they were executing a search warrant in an unrelated matter on Friday afternoon.

After police apprehended the man and learned he was an over-stayer, he was arrested and transferred into the custody of CBC officers.