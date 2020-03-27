UK PM isolates after testing positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Twitter

(CNS): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now in self-isolation, having tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. He is the latest high-profile figure in the UK to get the disease following news reports earlier this week that Prince Charles (71) is also in isolation after testing positive for the virus. Johnson (55) said in a tweet that he had mild symptoms, including a temperature and a persistent cough.

Quarantining himself in the flat within his official residence at 10 Downing Street, the PM said in the tweet that he “will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus”.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also tested positive but he, too, is currently suffering only mild symptoms, according to news reports from Britain.

Johnson’s fiancée, Carrie Symonds, who is several months pregnant, is also self-isolating, though it is not known if the couple are still living together.

The Queen, who is now 93, last met with Johnson more than two weeks ago on 11 March. Her last meeting with her eldest son, Prince Charles, was on 12 March. However, the Queen, who is staying at Windsor Castle with the Duke of Edinburgh, reportedly remains in good health.

Speaking at the media press briefing her yesterday, Premier Alden McLaughlin dismissed any idea that he may have picked up the virus from Prince Charles when he visited the UK, since that is now more than a month ago.

The UK currently has over 11,650 confirmed cases and 578 people have died, but public health officials have warned that they do not expect Britain to reach the peak of the pandemic for another two weeks.