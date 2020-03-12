People urged to stop panic buying

(CNS): The Chamber of Commerce and local retailers are urging people to stop panic buying as containers are arriving as usual. This unnecessary panic is leading to some people buying huge quantities of cleaning products that they won’t need, clearing shelves and leaving other people unable to make normal purchases. As a result, stores have begun limiting the numbers of these items per customer in order to ensure that all shoppers get what they need.

Fear of an outbreak of COVID-19 in Cayman has led to a rush on various household goods and groceries. Hand sanitizer and other cleaning products, toilet paper and canned foods have been hardest hit, leading to a temporary shortage of some items.

But cargo ships carrying food supplies and household products continue to arrive on island as normal. Port Authority Acting Director Joseph Woods has confirmed that four cargo ships are due to arrive as scheduled in the next few days.

All Cayman Islands supermarkets and their suppliers have confirmed that goods are continuing to be delivered to them as usual, the Chamber said in response to CNS enquiries.

Chamber President Woody Foster, who is also the managing director of the Foster’s Supermarket chain, said its stores were “fully stocked on food items“. He added, “We have been assured that our suppliers, both locally and overseas, have products on hand to ship.”

Furthermore, Foster said that with the exception of those items that have run out as a result of panic buying, there are plenty of goods already here.

“Our warehouse is fully stocked, and while we may still see temporary out of stocks on products, we’ve increased orders where we need to on critical, shelf stable products,” Foster stated.

“While the uncertainty around COVID-19 remains, customers can rest assured that both Foster’s Supermarkets and Priced Right locations are taking action to keep shelves stocked and stores clean for customers,” he said. “Foster’s is committed to providing the best service possible, and is in regular contact with local police, port and government authorities as we all work through this dynamic and unique period. We ask that the community remain calm, think rationally and use proper hygiene practices throughout the day,” he added.

Julian Foster, the supermarket’s marketing manager, said that Foster’s was also working with suppliers to bump-up orders on what is available and is also searching for new sources and product alternatives where needed.

“Our purchasing team is working to increase orders on high-demand products and get them on island as quickly as possible,” he said, adding that there are still temporary shortages on health and sanitation products as they are in high demand all over the world.

“During these unprecedented times, manufacturers and suppliers are working to ramp up production and ordering to ensure product is available,” Julian Foster said. He explained the limits at Foster’s on certain products range from one to four items per person. While these are clearly marked in store, more details are available on line here.

Meanwhile, all the other major supermarkets are reporting to the Chamber that they, too, are not running out of goods. The message from all major local grocery retailers is that goods are on their way as usual.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands has also been keeping watch on the panic buying and it has confirmed two cargo ships arrived in port last night. Officials there also urged people to stop panic buying as the supply of goods remains steady.