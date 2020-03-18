People urged to self-isolate

(CNS): With the country on lockdown, the borders closing except for cargo in just a few days time, and businesses and government services switching to online or telephone services only, residents are being urged to self-isolate for 14 days if there is a possibility that any family members have been exposed to COVID-19. Cayman has had only one positive case and 24 negatives, though not many samples have been tested so far.

Government is making a real effort to contain the virus even before it knows the real infection rate, and self- or family-isolation is key to the strategy the CIG has adopted to try and keep the people of the Cayman Islands safe.

Anyone who has returned from overseas, as well as anyone who believes they may have come into contact with someone who has coronavirus, must go into isolation at home for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they are showing symptoms. This will also apply to everyone else in the household they will be living in.

Those showing symptoms of coronavirus, such as a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should self-isolate and contact the Flu Hotline on 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077 to inform the Health Services Authority and seek medical advice, or contact their GP by phone.

During self-isolation families should limit their contact and maintain a 6-foot distance from the individual who is suspected of having coronavirus.

“If we don’t isolate the whole household, then the effect of isolating the individual is negated and the rest of the community is at risk,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee.

The practices of self-isolating and maintaining social distancing have proven successful in halting the spread of coronavirus in other countries.

“Limiting any potential exposure to COVID-19 is our best defence against transmitting the virus,” Dr Lee explained. “Changing our behaviour may seem difficult or inconvenient but we must think about the most vulnerable in our community and do whatever we can to protect them.”

In other efforts to contain the potential spread of COVID-19, the Health Services Authority is cancelling all elective and non-essential surgeries and procedures, and is closing the General Practice Clinic at the hospital. All non-essential appointments will be cancelled to protect patients and minimise potential transmission.

The Acute Care walk-in clinic in the General Practice Building will remain open, but because the GP Clinic is always busy with many people close to each other, HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood said it was safer to shut down non-essential services. However, district clinics will remain open.

“Cancelling these appointments will help us reduce the number of patients in the clinic at any given time, therefore lessening the chances of spreading any virus,” she said. “Many of our patients at the district clinics and those we treat at home are the elderly and vulnerable population, therefore HSA will continue these services to ensure those persons are still receiving care.”

However, officials are urging patients in the districts to remain at home if they do not need urgent medical attention.