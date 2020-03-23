Opposition calls for pension access

(CNS): Opposition members are urging government to introduce a suspension on the mandated pension regime for six months and to amend the law to allow people in the private sector to take up to $850 per month from their own pension fund until September. They are also asking government to find a way to address the substandard and crowded housing situation here that now presents a serious public health risk in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opposition Leader Arden McLean said that the spread of the novel coronavirus and the subsequent measures that have been take means that the Cayman Islands must now address some of the worst social failings to ensure that the poor are properly protected.

In a letter to the premier, McLean said that in order to slow the spread of the virus government must address the poor living conditions for many people.

“Whilst we are indeed living in unprecedented times, it also gives us an opportunity to re-write several policies that were unfair and frankly did nothing to address the hardship being faced by our people,” McLean said, adding that government must face the “uncomfortable knowledge that we have many people living in overcrowded and substandard living conditions”.

The opposition leader called on government to explore the possibility of re-housing people living in overcrowded places in the empty hotel and condo rooms. He also suggested that government increase the “Hardship Allowance” and ease the requirements to qualify for this allowance, as well as require insurance companies to put people before profit and activate the price gouging control law.

The leader and his members all agreed that, in addition to these measures, one of the best ways to help people would be addressing the private sector pension regime.

Chris Saunders the member for Bodden Town noted that no one knows how long the coronavirus crisis will last.

“It is imperative that people have access to their cash and not be dependent on the government. We have mandated that people save for the rainy days, albeit in their retirement age,” he said. “This crisis is a tsunami.”

The opposition are calling for a pension holiday as well as allowing private sector employees to take up to CI$850 from their fund and also allowing business owners to access their personal pensions to alleviate business related financial hardships. Saunders said this was the right time to do this, given the state of the overseas financial markets.

“With the markets in free fall and interest rates being close to zero, there is no point in asking people to invest over there when we need the money now at home, here in the Cayman Islands,” Saunders said.

At the daily press briefing on Friday, the premier said he planned to include members of the opposition this week in discussions about how government can help Caymanians and keep the economy afloat until the health crisis passes.

The issue of a pension holiday and allowing people to draw on existing funds has been raised by the public for several weeks and the premier has stated that this is an issue between employers and their pension provider.

Although Premier Alden McLaughlin stated that government could not sort this out, it was the government that created the mandatory regime through its legislation, which also provides for a pension holiday under certain circumstances and outlines the rules surrounding early access to funds.