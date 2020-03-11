OfReg reveals fuel tank leak at Rubis

Fuel tanks at Jackson Point

(CNS): The utilities regulator issued a press release Tuesday, in which it revealed for the first time that a fuel spill had occurred in November last year at one of the tanks at the Jackson Point Terminal, which holds fuel for the retailer Rubis. OfReg said that it was investigating this leak at the South Sound depot but gave no details about the incident, which has been kept from the public for more than three months.

The regulator did not indicate the size of the leak, where it occurred, whether or not it had impacted the marine environment or what may have happened to cause the leak. CNS has submitted a number of questions to the regulator but no one has responded to our inquiry. We have also contacted the Department of Environment to see if they were informed of the leak if it had, in fact, caused any ocean pollution.

In the release OfReg stated that after discovering the leak, the tank was immediately emptied and the fuel transferred to other tanks. The incident was reported to OfReg as part of the requirement under the Dangerous Substances Law but was not reported to the public, and it is not clear if any residents in the area were informed either.

Since then, the tank has remained under the direct supervision and control of OfReg to facilitate an “ongoing comprehensive investigation”.

Rubis was recently allowed to conduct a technical inspection on the tank to plan the maintenance and repair schedule once the investigation is over to enable the tank to be put back in service.

The regulator said these investigations typically take between six and nine months to complete, with final analysis provided at the conclusion of the investigation to ensure adherence to safety regulations and formalized accident prevention plans.

Chief Fuel Inspector Duke Munroe, who is overseeing the investigations said, “Rubis’s fuel tanks are critical infrastructure for the sustainability and reliability of fuel storage in the islands. OfReg is committed to conducting thorough investigations of incidents such as these and taking measures, where necessary, that will safeguard the well-being of those in the community as well as our economy.”

OfReg said that another statement will be release once the investigation is completed.

In the summer 2017 one of the SOL tanks at Jackson Point caught fire, causing one of the most challenging and dangerous incidents in the history of the Cayman Islands Fire Service and significant concern for residents in South Sound. Following OfReg’s investigation, which found that the fire had been caused by welding repairs made to the inside of one of the tanks, the company was fined just $200,000 plus costs.

Correction: An earlier version of this article erroneously said that the tank that leaked may have been the same one that caught fire because the tanks are used interchangeably. However, CNS has learned that this is wrong and Sol and Rubis have separate tanks.