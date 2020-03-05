OfReg accused of wasting more public cash

(CNS): The utilities regulator, OfReg, which has already faced criticisms for its lavish spending of public cash while failing to address any of the issues it was created to tackle, wasted well over CI$200,000 in 2018 on renting an office it never used. The regulator also exceeded its travel budget for that year and has continued spending on hospitality without a policy in place. OfReg’s continued wasting of the people’s money was highlighted in a report accompanying the regulator’s audit for 2018.

While Auditor General Sue Winspear gave OfReg’s books a clean bill of health following the latest audit of its accounts, she raised a number of concerns for managers about how the regulator is using public money. Winspear was quite direct in her allegation that OfReg is wasting public cash and not offering value for money, as she highlighted poor controls and said there was a lack of policies in place to help it manage expenditure.

The report by the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) paid particular attention to the more than $206,000 that OfReg spent on a suite of offices at Smith Road Plaza in George Town that it never occupied.

In 2017 the regulator signed a ten-year lease for those offices, which it planned to move into in December of that year, but the deal was signed before the office had the funds it needed to cover the rent. Nevertheless, OfReg continued to hold the lease for more than a year before beginning the process to terminate what became a wasteful and costly exercise.

In the management report Winspear pointed out that, in addition to the complete waste of over $200,000 of public money on the lease, there will also now be an as yet unknown fee appearing in the regulator’s books for 2019 for breaking the ten-year lease.

OfReg said in its response that the lease was signed on the basis that it expected to get funding to cover the various sectors it is meant to regulate. But managers claimed that the regulator is still not getting fees relating to its supervision of water provision nor was any budget allocated until halfway through 2018 for the fuel sector regulation.

This meant that the necessary renovations and adaptions to the offices could not be made, and when it became apparent that the regulator could not even pay the rent, it began the process of puling out of the deal.

OfReg management accepted that no business case had been done before it entered into the lease nor any procurement process conducted for what would have been a near $2 million investment had the lease run its course.

Accepting the auditor’s recommendation, the regulator said that in future it would use business cases to avoid what the auditor described as a “significant waste” of public cash.

Despite previous concerns about OfReg’s spending on travel and hospitality by the Finance Committee and the Public Accounts Committee of the Legislative Assembly, the regulator was called out by the OAG on this same issue.

During 2018 OfReg exceeded its travel budget of $60,000 and also spent more than $20,000 on hospitality, despite not having any policy in place to control that type of spending. In the report Winspear pointed out that there is a risk that public money is still being spent on travel at OfReg with no business benefit. Hospitality represents another potential abuse of public money, as there is no way to know if these activities are appropriate, the auditor stated in the report.