OECD warns of global economic slump due to COVID-19

Passengers were quarantined on the Diamond Princess for 14 days

(CNS): The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is warning governments that the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, could cause significant economic disruption, with travel and tourism included as industries that will be most affected. More than 90,000 people have now been infected with COVID-19 globally and about half of them have recovered. More than 3,000 people have died, the majority in mainland China. The death toll in the US from the virus is currently six, though that country has not been included in the Cayman Islands’ travel restrictions.

Cruise line stocks are already tumbling, with concerns that booking will drop even further in response to reports of the experiences of passengers on board the Diamond Princess, who were quarantined for two weeks in the Japanese port of Yokohama. Of the 3,711 passengers and crew members on board, 705 were infected and five ultimately died.

In addition, the World Dream was quarantined off of Hong Kong for four days, while the Westerdam was refused entry into Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and Thailand before finally being allowed to dock in Cambodia after nearly two weeks at sea. Other cruise ships have been refused landing, including the MSC Meraviglia, which was turned away from Grand Cayman last month amid fears of coronavirus contagion, which turned out to be a false alarm.

The OECD’s latest Interim Economic Outlook found that even in the best-case scenario of limited outbreaks in countries outside China, a sharp slowdown in global economic growth is expected in the first half of 2020, and is predicted to drop to 2.4% for the whole year.

The OECD is urging governments to act immediately to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to protect people and businesses from its effects.

The report found that flexible working should be used to preserve jobs, and governments should implement budgetary measures to cushion the impact in sectors most affected by the downturn, such as travel and tourism. It also suggested that adequate liquidity should be provided to allow banks to help companies with cash-flow problems while containment measures are in force.

OECD Chief Economist Laurence Boone said, “The virus risks giving a further blow to a global economy that was already weakened by trade and political tensions. Governments need to act immediately to contain the epidemic, support the health care system, protect people, shore up demand and provide a financial lifeline to households and businesses that are most affected.”