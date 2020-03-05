NS man dies following crash last week

(CNS): A 25-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash last week on Sea View Road in East End. The police have named the victim as Michael McField of North Side, who died yesterday, 4 March, at the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town. The crash happened around 4:00am on Tuesday, 25 February.

Police and other emergency services were called to the scene after a 911 call had reported that a white Ford Ranger pickup truck and an injured man had been seen in the bushes in the High Rock area.

The man, who was found to be seriously injured, was transported by ambulance to the hospital. However, on Wednesday morning, 4 March, the police were informed that McField had succumbed to his injuries.

“The RCIPS would like to extend condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” police said.

The incident, which the RCIPS said appeared to have been a single vehicle crash, was the first fatal road accident for 2020.

The collision is an ongoing police investigation and officers are asking anyone with relative information to call the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254, during business hours.