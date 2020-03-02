NRA spending not properly controlled

Acting NRA MD Edward Howard, Premier Alden McLaughlin, Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew and other NRA representatives

(CNS): The National Roads Authority has been spending large sums of cash without following the proper tendering process, the Office of the Auditor General found in a review of the authority’s financial reports. The NRA has spent public cash on marl, crosswalks and other equipment without putting the pricey contracts out to competitive bids. The OAG said the NRA took some $7.5 million last year from the public purse but also had to deal with a transfer of more than CI$100,000 from the planning ministry.

In her report Auditor General Sue Winspear pointed out the need for all public entities to go through a competitive bidding processes when they acquire goods or services of significant amount, but the NRA had failed to do that on a number of occasions. Winspear said the authority purchased almost half a million dollars of marl and spent $250,000 on two dump trucks without a tender or obtaining any quotes from suppliers and offering no justification for the single source acquisitions.

In the NRA response to her concerns, the authority accepted that it should have tendered the purchase of two dump trucks but insisted it believed it had achieved value for money without this process.

The authority also argued that it cannot tender for marl. It said that since 2007, the authority has negotiated a fixed rate with all local quarries for marl used by government. Given the quantities and urgency with which the fill is often required, this across the board deal alleviates the delays and complexities of tenders, the NRA said, especially as more often that not no single quarry is able to meet the amounts it needs. But the authority said it would discuss the issues over marl with the procurement committee.

Last year the auditor general made a point in its ’emphasis of matters’ that goes along with each entity’s audit that the director had been fired for the misuse of public resources, justifying her concerns about the failings with the authority’s management controls as well as its spending.

She also said there was no sign of the necessary bill that needs to be passed in the Legislative Assembly to legalise a transfer of more than CI$112,000 from the planning ministry to the NRA for an as yet undisclosed exceptional circumstances.