North Side woman arrested for murder

(CNS): A 36-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 27-year-old man was found stabbed to death at a home in Splendid View Boulevard, North Side, early Sunday morning. Police said they were called to the scene at around 3am along with the emergency services, who took the unresponsive victim to the George Town Hospital, where the attending doctor pronounced him. The woman remains in custody but police have not yet detailed the the couple’s relationship as they begin their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.