Motorcyclist killed after losing control

Motorcycle involved in a fatal crash on Monday

(CNS): A 44-year-old man from George Town was killed around 10 minutes after midnight Monday morning after losing control of the black Ducati motorcycle he was riding. The single-vehicle crash happened as he was travelling east on the Hurley Merren Blvd between the Red Bay and Chrissy Tomlinson roundabouts close to the Barcam Esso. When the police and emergency services arrived the rider was unresponsive.

The man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital immediately but was pronounced dead by an attending doctor when he arrived. He is the third person to lose his life on local roads so far this year and the second motorbike rider. All of the fatal crashes happened this month.

The matter is under investigation by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, but the east bound lanes on Hurley Merren have been re-opened to the public.