Medical chief orders isolation under law

CMO Dr John Lee at press briefing with video of GIS sign language interpreter

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, as most senior public health official in the Cayman Islands, is using the Public Health Law to order returning residents to follow the 14-day self-isolation period, creating some legal authority over the situation. Dr Lee made the announcement at Friday’s COVID-19 press briefing, when he also confirmed another 23 local samples tested for coronavirus over the last 24 hours were all negative.

Having tested less than 100 people in total, it is still difficult for public health officials to assess the true picture of possible infection rates already in the community. But the authorities now believe that the biggest threat to the community comes from Caymanians and residents who have recently returned home from overseas or are due to do so this weekend.

By making a mandatory direction under the Public Health Law, this enables government to legally require people to isolation for a period of 14 days, either at home or in one of the facilities provided, without having to introduce a mandated curfew for everyone.

This means that anyone who is known to have come back from overseas over the last week or so who is seen leaving isolation could be prosecuted and fined up to $1,000 or even face six months in jail.

Following the news that everyone at Health City Cayman Islands is now clear, with the exception of two members of the medical team that nursed ‘patient zero’, who died of COVID-19, government’s goal is still to try and contain the virus here. This is why the focus has switched to returning residents.

Given the virus could already be in the community from those who have returned and without enough testing to help authorities in Cayman to understand transmission rates, the isolation of people who have returned is critical. Dr Lee said mandating self-isolation was driven by the concerns in the community that people have not been isolating.

“There appears to have been a lot of concerns and reports that people may not be complying,” the doctor said. “But because it is of such utmost importance to protect the health of the people of Cayman we felt it was necessary to compel people to stay put.”

He stressed that the most important thing and the wider goal in the containment effort is to stop people from mixing in groups, and he urged the community to stay within their homes and families. He said even when walking, go alone or only with your immediate household.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said the actions government has taken to close Cayman down in the way it has and the aim to stop people mixing is because of the lessons learned from countries like Italy, the UK and the United States. These countries were slow to restrict the movement and mixing of people and as a result faced another grim day on Friday. More than 630 people died overnight in Italy, which, not unlike Cayman, has an aging population.

“Here we are doing everything we can to get ahead of the spread of the virus by imposing the measures that we have. So far, so good, but this has a long way to go and a long way to run,” McLaughlin said. Given the number of visitors to Cayman each week, even though they have stopped now, plus the returning residents, “we are still at real risk of community spread”, he added.

McLaughlin said the mandatory direction was to ensure that everyone who returns takes their obligation to isolate seriously.

Dr Lee stood by his comments that those who may have COVID-19 but who are asymptomatic are less likely to spread the virus, which is disputed by other medical professionals. He said it remained the advice coming from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the US and other international health agencies, largely because asymptomatic people are not coughing and sneezing.

“That advice may change in time,” he said, but noted that the restrictions in Cayman will help control the spread by everyone who could be carrying the virus.