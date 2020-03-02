Man charged after stabbing in East End

Police car parked at the courthouse

(CNS): A 23-year-old man from East End has been charged with wounding in relation to a stabbing that happened last week at an address on Sea View Road, East End. The RCIPS said that early on the morning of Wednesday, 26 February, officers were called to the scene following a report of an assault. Two men had been at the location when one brandished a knife and used it to wound the other in the neck. The victim was taken to hospital by private vehicle, treated and subsequently discharged.

The suspect was arrested in relation to the incident, police said. He has now been formally charged and is expected to appear in court today, 2 March.