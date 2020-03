Victim left bloody trail at a nearby home

(CNS): A 41-year-old man from West Bay has been remanded in custody after he appeared in court Monday charged with wounding with Intent, and unlawful wounding in relation to a violent assault that played out on an innocent family’s property at the weekend. The suspect was arrested Saturday accused of attacking another man with a machete following an altercation on Bonaventure Road.

The man is expected to re-appear in court on 3 April.