Man beaten up at Vic’s Bar

Vic’s Bar, George Town

(CNS): Police are investigating a violent assault at a George Town bar early Saturday morning in which several men beat up the victim. The brawl happened at Vic’s Bar, on Seymour Road, at around 12:50am on Saturday, 21 March. When the police arrived, they learned that an altercation had occurred between the victim and several other men. He was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

However, police gave no indication in the release about the assault, whether or not the suspects had fled by that time or if any arrests have been.