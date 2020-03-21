Man beaten up at Vic’s Bar
(CNS): Police are investigating a violent assault at a George Town bar early Saturday morning in which several men beat up the victim. The brawl happened at Vic’s Bar, on Seymour Road, at around 12:50am on Saturday, 21 March. When the police arrived, they learned that an altercation had occurred between the victim and several other men. He was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
However, police gave no indication in the release about the assault, whether or not the suspects had fled by that time or if any arrests have been.
My observation when driving by this dump last night was that the people hanging around outside were not practicing mush social distancing. What type of person goes to this type of establishment in the first place?
People better start getting much more serious about coronavirus here. Why are the bars still open? In a small community such as the Cayman Islands, coronavirus could spread like wildfire. Don’t mean to be an alarmist, but you have to be an idiot to think that it can’t happen here…look at the world around you.