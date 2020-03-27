Latest tests negative, few people sick

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Fifteen more samples tested for COVID-19 were negative and according to public health officials there has been a drop in the number of people reporting sick with anything that resembles coronavirus symptoms, meaning that so far there is little evidence of community transmission here. There is one case pending verification, which is unrelated to travel to an area where there are coronavirus cases or the HCCI case. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said the sample was not a definite positive but inconclusive.

Dr Lee also revealed at Friday’s COVID-19 press briefing that a Caymanian resident who returned home to Honduras and died shortly afterwards tested negative for coronavirus, according to officials there, removing fears that the person could have been another source of local transmission.

Cayman has still tested only a relatively small amount of people here because of a chronic shortage of testing kits. There were still no new supplies on island Friday, leaving the authorities with less than 100 kits. But of the tests being conducted, the vast majority so far are negative.

Dr Lee said that 190 tests have been conducted to date, with 181 negative results. Of the nine positives, two people had a travel history to countries where the pandemic was already transmitting locally and both patients were isolated. Six include ‘patient zero’, the cruise passenger who died at Health City Cayman Islands, four members of staff at HCCI who took care of him, plus another patient at that facility.

The ninth positive result is the one described as inconclusive and the only one where the transmission cannot be accounted for. Dr Lee said he expected that the confirmation regarding that patient’s sample would take several more days, and in the interim he was continuing to be treated as positive.

He also confirmed that, as far as he was aware, none of the patients were particularly unwell, with most of those who have tested positive having recovered or displaying only mild symptoms.

The risk for Cayman from the recently returned travellers was described by Premier Alden McLaughlin on Friday as “still very grave”, but a week or so after this mass return, there is little evidence that people are getting sick.

It appears that there are no significant numbers of people presenting at the HSA or at any other healthcare facilities with symptoms that could signs of the virus. While this may change, currently, the Cayman Islands Hospital is not being overwhelmed by people who could potentially have COVID-19.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said that the numbers presenting at the flu clinic had dropped significantly since it opened on 16 March, and that people appeared to be staying away and using the hotline to discuss potential symptoms.

Health officials managing those phones are able to advise people what to do to isolate. But if people appear to be sick, they can be brought to the hospital, as it has an isolated ward ready to deal with COVD-19 cases.

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, who has taken a back seat during this health crisis, with the premier largely leading the charge, made a notable contribution at the press briefing on Friday when he was able to confirm that calls to that flu hotline have also fallen significantly. He said there were 120 calls on the first day but by yesterday that had fallen to 41 callers.

However, even though there is no evidence yet of community transmission McLaughlin said that Cayman was “not out of the woods by any means” and maintaining the ‘stay at home’ order and strict nightly curfews were essential “to give ourselves every chance to stop the rampant spread” of this virus.