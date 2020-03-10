Smoked out residents allowed home

Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker

(CNS): People who were evacuated from Lakeside Apartments and Watlers Road on Sunday due to the thick plumes of toxic smoke emanating from the George Town dump have been given the okay to return home. The latest official update on the dump fire issued Tuesday evening said that Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker had given his approval to lift the evacuation as the smoke has been significantly reduced as a result of efforts by Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) crews and staff from the Department of Environmental Health (DEH).

CIFS and the DEH continued to excavate, damped down and cap the affected areas all day Tuesday and officials said they had “made good progress in tackling at fire”.

However, as a precaution, residents should keep doors and windows closed and are advised to monitor air conditioning units in case of smoke intake. ​

According to Detective Superintendent Pete Lansdown, these areas were evacuated on Sunday evening because RCIPS officers judged that sparks and embers could have crossed the road from the dump and caused a major hazard to the residents at Lakeside Apartments. The thick, black smoke could have caused respiratory problems to residents there, so the decision was made to evacuate the condos. At around 9.30pm, the wind shifted and smoke began to settle in Watler’s Road, so they decided to evacuate that area as well.

According to the update, Esterley Tibbetts Highway remains open in both directions Tuesday evening, but drivers are urged to remain vigilant while passing the landfill site and reduce speed as signed in the area. ​

CIFS and DEH crews will remain on site this evening, officials said. The next operational meeting will take place at 8am tomorrow, with an update to the public provided soon afterwards.