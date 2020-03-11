Jamaica confirms first COVID-19 case

Italy is on virtual lockdown as a result of the coronavirus outbreak

(CNS): The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, got a little closer to home Tuesday after Jamaica confirmed its first case. According to the Jamaica Gleaner, the patient, a “young female”, returned to Jamaica from the UK last Wednesday, 4 March, and has been in isolation since Monday after showing respiratory symptoms but is said to be in stable condition. Meanwhile, health officials in the UK have confirmed that a health minister has been tested positive for coronavirus.

Nadine Dorries, a parliamentary under secretary of state at the Department of Health and Social Care, fell ill last Friday and her diagnosis was confirmed on Tuesday, according to reports in the British media.

With today’s confirmed case, Jamaica became the fourth island in the Caribbean with COVID-19 cases, joining the Dominican Republic, St Martin, and St Barts.

A total of 116,558 people have been confirmed as infected around the world, about half of whom have recovered and over 4,000 have died. The worst hit country outside mainland China is Italy, where the death toll has reached 631.