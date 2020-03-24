ICU patient COVID-19 positive at HCCI

Health City Cayman Islands

(CNS): The latest two positive test results for COVID-19 from a second batch of samples sent by Health City Cayman Islands includes one patient who was on the ICU ward at the same time as ‘patient zero’ when he was believed to be suffering from cardiology problems alone. The other positive test came from a member of the ICU staff. But both the patient and staff member have been and remain in isolation until the hospital quarantine is lifted.

This means that four people have been infected among Health City staff and patients in connection to the patient who was the first person in Cayman to die after contracting COVID-19. The hospital has received results for 47 samples so far, with the other 43 having been confirmed as negative. Another 31 are outstanding, as the hospital has continued to submit samples from staff, their family members and patients as a precaution.

Several patients in ICU were tested, as some were treated there before ‘patient zero’ was known to be positive for COVID-19.

That patient was a 68-year-old cruise passenger, who was rushed to HCCI after two heart attacks but later developed symptoms of COVID-19. He was tested but died soon after from complications of the virus and his underlying health issues.

Most of the patients in ICU at the same time have already been tested and have returned negative results for COVID-19. All medical staff members, their family members, patients and other individuals considered to be at risk for infection were immediately quarantined and tested for the virus following the first positive test result.

HCCI Clinical Director Dr Binoy Chattuparambil said the hospital was disappointed that one of the ICU patients was positive. He noted that this patient is in quarantine, was treated in medical isolation and so far is doing well.

“In light of the two new positive results, we have had many patient enquiries as to the level of their potential exposure to the virus which causes COVID-19,” the doctor said, adding that containment measures have been implemented.

“We have acted responsibly in suppressing the spread of this virus from the initial cruise patient. We are a tertiary care facility that regularly performs at the highest of standards, as is supported by our accreditation by Joint Commission International (JCI). We have infection control experts on our team, and we have been supported, advised and praised in our actions to contain this virus by Public Health Cayman and Public Health England.”

Dr Chattuparambil noted that the hospital had taken the appropriate steps to contain the virus very early on, which is reflected in the low positive test numbers, given how contagious COVID-19 has proved to be.

Anyone who has had potentially infectious contact with a quarantined individual at Health City has already been notified and the Public Health Department has followed this up for evaluation and potential testing. Anyone who has not been contacted is not at risk.

The four individuals with COVID-19 positive results remain in quarantine and they will all have confirmatory clearance tests at the conclusion of the period. They will not be released from quarantine unless the test results are clear.

Dr Chattuparambil said the hospital was following the highest standards of infection control and had taken expert advice on the containment of COVID-19. But he warned that Health City was not the only potential source of COVID-19 in Cayman, as he urged everyone to take precautionary measures against the virus, including staying at home, regular hand washing and practicing good respiratory hygiene.