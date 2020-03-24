HSA patient COVID-19 positive, lockdown coming

Cayman Islands Hospital, George Town

(CNS): A Health Services Authority patient has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a preliminary sample tested at the local lab. The patient had no travel history and was not symptomatic but was tested because he may have needed unrelated emergency treatment in the United States, but without a negative test result he would not be able to go. Because of this positive result, 14 healthcare workers and eight members of the patient’s family are now being tested and placed in isolation.

Although Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee and others are reluctant to say this is a definite positive, as all positive tests taken locally are being checked by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), if it is confirmed as positive this is a community transmission with an unknown source.

The news was revealed at an extra morning press briefing Tuesday, when Premier Alden McLaughlin warned that a complete lockdown was imminent.

This patient’s local positive test, coupled with reports from Honduras that a Cayman resident who recently arrived there died after he tested positive for COVID-19, suggests that Cayman is now facing real community transmission.

But according to Dr Lee, the public health authorities have very few tests and there is little sign of getting more. They are therefore sticking with CARPHA guidelines on testing, even though many believe are no longer relevant. This also means that the true local infection rate here remains a complete mystery, making management of this pandemic very challenging.

Nevertheless, since the first positive test on 13 March, Premier Alden McLaughlin has taken a pragmatic approach and acted as though Cayman was likely exposed beyond ‘patient zero’, who died at Health City. He has continuously urged the community to behave as though the virus is already here and has incrementally increased the limitations on public interaction.

Because of this latest result and the possibility that several people could have been exposed, along with the limited testing that is disguising how many others may also have the virus, McLaughlin has expanded the curfew by an hour, so it now starts at 7pm, and is moving towards a complete lockdown.

The full details of the ‘stay at home measure’, with the exception of essential workers, are expected to be ironed out later today, but it will see the closure of all non-essential businesses and the removal of most people from the streets for at least the next two weeks.

McLaughlin said we are now beyond the containment phase and have moved towards the suppression of the spread and an almost complete lockdown, where people will be required to stay home. The full details of how the latest restrictions on movement are expected to be outlined in a second press briefing for Tuesday, which will take place this afternoon.

See Tuesday morning press briefing below: