HSA patient COVID-19 positive, lockdown coming
(CNS): A Health Services Authority patient has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a preliminary sample tested at the local lab. The patient had no travel history and was not symptomatic but was tested because he may have needed unrelated emergency treatment in the United States, but without a negative test result he would not be able to go. Because of this positive result, 14 healthcare workers and eight members of the patient’s family are now being tested and placed in isolation.
Although Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee and others are reluctant to say this is a definite positive, as all positive tests taken locally are being checked by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), if it is confirmed as positive this is a community transmission with an unknown source.
The news was revealed at an extra morning press briefing Tuesday, when Premier Alden McLaughlin warned that a complete lockdown was imminent.
This patient’s local positive test, coupled with reports from Honduras that a Cayman resident who recently arrived there died after he tested positive for COVID-19, suggests that Cayman is now facing real community transmission.
But according to Dr Lee, the public health authorities have very few tests and there is little sign of getting more. They are therefore sticking with CARPHA guidelines on testing, even though many believe are no longer relevant. This also means that the true local infection rate here remains a complete mystery, making management of this pandemic very challenging.
Nevertheless, since the first positive test on 13 March, Premier Alden McLaughlin has taken a pragmatic approach and acted as though Cayman was likely exposed beyond ‘patient zero’, who died at Health City. He has continuously urged the community to behave as though the virus is already here and has incrementally increased the limitations on public interaction.
Because of this latest result and the possibility that several people could have been exposed, along with the limited testing that is disguising how many others may also have the virus, McLaughlin has expanded the curfew by an hour, so it now starts at 7pm, and is moving towards a complete lockdown.
The full details of the ‘stay at home measure’, with the exception of essential workers, are expected to be ironed out later today, but it will see the closure of all non-essential businesses and the removal of most people from the streets for at least the next two weeks.
McLaughlin said we are now beyond the containment phase and have moved towards the suppression of the spread and an almost complete lockdown, where people will be required to stay home. The full details of how the latest restrictions on movement are expected to be outlined in a second press briefing for Tuesday, which will take place this afternoon.
See Tuesday morning press briefing below:
the gentleman from Honduras was not positive for covid19 .
check the Honduran news and you will see that is not true he didnmt die from the virus it was suspected so they ran test on him and it came back negative
Of course bus loads of infected were circulating in our community for weeks longer than they should have. March break vacationers were allowed to squeeze in a week of holidays too. Alden is also well-placed to recall his Cabinet pleading with Carnival to disembark all their passengers from MS Costa Luminosa in Grand Cayman on Feb 29 at Spotts, contrary to what HMCI subsequently reported. Moses was even showboating about the Cabinet’s negotiating prowess at the time.
CNS, at this morning’s briefing Health Minister Dwayne Seymour made reference that the virus could be “airborne”. No media rep present queried this further. Can you please get some clarification as to the source of Minister Seymour’s info on that subject, and indeed, more clarity if that possibility is being evaluated. There is no such reference on any international media outlets but surely an “airborne” possibility changes the scope of the spread of the virus to a more detrimental effect.
Please seek and publish some clarification. Thanks.
CNS: Perhaps the minister misspoke. We’re keeping en eye on developments published by WHO, CDC, etc, and while everyone admits that there is still much that is unknown about COVID-19, at the moment it appears to be spread by water droplets in the air and surface contact. Here is what is on the WHO site currently.
The supermarkets will have nothing left by tonight so what happens then, when we are all “locked down”. I’m sure those in power will all have their “arranged” sources of supply but what about the rest of us?. These “hints” from the Premier cause nothing but panic which is the last thing we need, are the poor going to starve even if they have a little money to spend?.
Are there any plans in place for the essential workers if they contract this virus? Are there any policies in place to deal with them?
Really …well sure wish I had stockpiled now.
Anyone who listened to government saying “not to panic buy” made a big mistake. Make sure to protect your families!
So what are you and your family’s intentions when your supply runs out ?
what time is the next briefing?
There must now be a likelihood that the virus is in the community. Hopefully, government measures are not too late to prevent the spread and we will come out of this unscathed. Overall, I think the decision is sensible.
I have been with the Honourable Premier so far, but I think this latest move is a bit draconian, constitutes a knee jerk reaction, and requires more thought. My few points for what it is worth.
1. Today’s announcement essentially justifies the panic buying that the Government said all along was not necessary, sheltering in place for 10 days requires supplies, and I am now sorry I did not stock up;
2. This Friday is payday for many workers (the last Friday of the month) are the people that are required to process payroll, and pay other businesses depending on funds going to be considered “essential workers”?
3. How do the Government think people are going to react on this short notice of an imminent lock down? Look outside, everyone is flocking to the grocery store and the bank, and I can show you a picture proving they are not social distancing.
4. We do not have the US machinery and the ability to provide $2 trillion in aid and economic stimulus, so what about the self employed who do not have vacation, sick or other leave. For some of us, if we don’t work, we don’t get paid, what will happen to our ability to provide food for our families?
5. There will no doubt be a run on the banks today, have they been forewarned and prepared to deal with this? Is there enough money supply when the inevitable withdrawals starts?
As Trump said, we have to be careful that the cure do not turn out to be worse than the disease we are seeking to treat. Civil Servants and elected officials are safe, but they only account for 10% of the population. They already got paid this month and their salaries are guaranteed for next month (probably early again too), but what shall become of the rest of us who do not have those circumstances?
Premier, I urge you to reconsider the 10 day shutdown, or at least the timing of it. Give people a few days to prepare, workers to get paid on Friday and to reduce the panic and crowd congregation now at banks and supermarkets. You are creating more problems than you are solving.
What is the status of the Honduras related death and the student hospitalized?