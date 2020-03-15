HSA bans most visitors, expands flu clinic

A&E at the George Town hospital is next to the flu clinic, opposite the church

(CNS): The George Town hospital saw 300 cases of respiratory tract infections over a two week period last month, the Health Services Authority has said. The flu clinic at the hospital has therefore been expanded due to high numbers of people going there with flu-like symptoms, although it’s not clear if the HSA is testing any of these patients for COVID-19. The HSA has also stopped almost all visitors to the hospital in an effort to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread to patients.

Parents of children in the paediatric ward and those accompanying mothers in labour are exempt from the ban, the HSA has said.

All doors into the hospital will be locked and only accessible to authorised personnel. “This heightened measure is to protect the most vulnerable to reduce the risk of spreading any virus,” said HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood. “All of our patients and immediate family have been notified of this change in policy.”

Anyone who needs to contact a patient, can call 949-8600.

Accident and Emergency are open to patients who require immediate emergency care. However, in recent weeks there has been a flood of people going to the A&E and the general practice clinic with flu-like symptoms and the expansion of the flu clinic appears to be an effort to deal with this more efficiently and control the spread of all viruses.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said, “We saw approximately 300 cases of respiratory tract infections reported within the last two weeks in February so the need is still there.”

The flu clinic remains on the main hospital campus, with a dedicated unit to treat patients with moderate to severe flu symptoms, to help mitigate the spread of the virus in other clinic settings.

The dedicated flu clinic is located in the space previously occupied by the Outpatient Mental Health Unit, on the side of the hospital facing the Seventh Day Adventist Church, to the far left of A&E. Signage on the hospital campus will direct patients to the clinic, which will be open Monday to Friday from 8:00am to 4:00pm.

The Physiotherapy Department at the hospital, which was located in that area, is relocating to the first floor of Smith Road Centre, effective Monday, 16 March. The HSA said there will be no interruption in patients’ appointments or any decrease is the level of service. Operating hours and contact information for the unit will remain the same.

Anyone who has flu-like symptoms and has travelled within the last two weeks is strongly urged to stay at home and contact their healthcare provider or the Flu Hotline (see details below). Callers will speak with a health professional about their symptoms, be screened for details like travel history, and will be advised on what they should do, such as to go to the flu clinic or stay home in isolation.

Everyone at the flu clinic will be required to wear a facemask to prevent the spread of viruses. Patients visiting the flu clinic can use the Seventh Day Adventist Church parking lot, just opposite A&E.

Dr Williams-Rodriguez said that most people with the flu have mild to moderate symptoms and will recover within about a week without medical treatment. People are advised to rest, take over-the-counter medications and drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. Pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions should call the hotline or their primary care doctor at the first sign of flu symptoms.

These can include fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose, muscle or body aches, and chills. People who experience worsening symptoms, such as sudden dizziness and confusion, severe or persistent vomiting, pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen, or difficulty breathing should call the flu hotline or 911.

To help avoid the spread of germs and reduce the risk of contracting viruses, it is essential to practice the following: wash your hands with soap and water (hand sanitizer if a sink with soap and water is not available); don’t touch your face unless you have washed your hands, as that is how the virus gets into your body; cough and sneeze into a tissue and then throw it away, or cough and sneeze into your bent elbow; stay 3-6 feet away from sick persons with respiratory symptoms.