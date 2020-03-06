High risk of COVID-19 coming to Cayman

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee discussing the coronavirus on CIGTV

(CNS): Various parts of the Cayman Islands Government are currently preparing for the likely arrival of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as the number of cases worldwide is now close to 100,000 and the number of deaths is more than 3,300. However, as rumours run rampant, the Cayman Islands Port Authority has issued a statement refuting a voice message that has been circulating on WhatsApp which claims that government is not allowing any containers to come into the island.

Acting Port Director Joseph Woods said there was no truth in the message whatsoever and reassured the public that there is no cause for concern. He said the Port Authority discharged cargo from a ship Wednesday night and is scheduled to accept cargo from ships on Friday evening, 6 March and Saturday evening, 7 March. Listen to message from Woods below:

Government sources said that the Ministry of Health, Public Health Department and the management of the Health Services Authority (HSA) are in a high state of preparedness for COVID-19, but so far, as of 5 March, there are no cases in the Cayman Islands.

The Ministry of Education, in consultation with the HSA, has issued coronavirus response procedures, and both government and private schools, as well as parents and guardians of students, have received advisories regarding these procedures.

During a CIGTV interview (see full video below) Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee commented on the fact that children appear not to get ill with the COVID-19. He said they do not yet know if it’s because they can’t get the virus or if they don’t show symptoms, but he suspects it’s the latter.

However, he noted that schools are “hotbeds for viruses”, and the Public Health Department is advising schools to notify them if they have a suspected case. The school staff will describe what is happening and the PHD will then decide on whether to close the school or not.

“We will err on the side of caution,” Dr Lee said. If the PHD think there is a suspect case, they will close the school while they investigate and trace the person thought to be infected and everyone around them, “so we can make sure we can contain it as much as possible”.

The Ministry of Education said Thursday that it is working closely with Dr Lee at the HSA, Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI), the Department of Education Services and school leaders to ensure proactive measures are in place, which includes keeping all schools, parents and guardians well informed with up-to-date advisories.

Government authorities said that the opening of the Cayman Islands National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) on Wednesday, 4 March, brought together government and community partners to prepare for the possibility of the virus reaching Cayman. NEOC is coordinating efforts including health, economic continuity, uniformed and support services and utilities. Teams are meeting at least once daily to share information and take key decisions.

While there are no confirmed local cases, the Public Health Department continues to work with international health partners to monitor and prepare for the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr Lee noted, “With confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida, the Dominican Republic and St. Barts, concerns among local residents are real. As more cases are confirmed worldwide, the overall risk of the coronavirus (COVID-19) coming to the Cayman Islands is high and the situation is evolving rapidly.”

He recommended essential preventative measures such as washing hands regularly and avoiding people with respiratory illnesses. Also highly recommended is to remain at least three feet, and preferably six feet, away from people, and he said that having a family and household plan can also help to slow the spread of the disease.

Dr Lee added, “A review of our plans to protect residents and visitors is an ongoing process. We remain vigilant while working with stakeholders to ensure our borders are protected and that any imported case is managed efficiently to minimise the impact.”

On Sunday, 1 March, Finance Minister Roy McTaggart and other senior government and health officials represented the Cayman Islands Government via video link at a Special Emergency Meeting of the Conference of the Heads of Government (CARICOM). The meeting was convened to discuss regional preparations and response to COVID-19.

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said it was important to “separate fact from fiction” about the virus and urged people to monitor the official government sites. He said, “I urge you to continue to look out for each other and to prepare thoroughly, while guarding against stigma and panic.”

Premier Alden McLaughlin assured the public that the Cayman Islands “has world-class structures in place encompassing both public health and hazard management” and he was “confident that we will be able to achieve the best possible outcome when it comes to protecting the Cayman Islands and its people”.

Home Affairs Minister Tara Rivers said, “HMCI is well equipped and stand-ready to coordinate a multi-agency national response. Past experiences have stress-tested our approach and our agencies’ ability to respond.”

As financial services minister, Rivers added that the industry “is following its business continuity plans, in order to ensure that services continue”.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell, noted that coronavirus poses unique challenges for the local tourism industry but they were working closely with public health and security officials to protect the well-being of visitors and residents.

“The Ministry of Tourism is in close contact with cruise line partners and are adhering to established medical protocols with respect to the landing of cruise ships and passengers. Similar measures also apply to stayover visitors.”

See Acting Director Port Authority Cayman Islands Joseph Woods on cruise safety:

See CIGTV’s Donna Bush interview Acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee and HMCI Director Danielle Coleman on how Cayman is preparing for possible cases of coronavirus: