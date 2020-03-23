Gov’t preps to deal with ‘lean times’

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Friday’s COVID-19 press briefing

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin said government is discussing a range of measures to protect the Cayman Islands, not just from the health crisis presented by the COVID-19 pandemic but the economic one as well and the “very lean times ahead”. Warning of tough times and a significant downturn in business, the premier said talks this week on how government will grapple with the economic issues will include the opposition as well as Cabinet and caucus.

“Even… if this epidemic were to come to a screeching halt in a month’s time, what’s happening more broadly to the global economy will take much longer to come back to anywhere near where it is now. We all have to plan and make provision for how we survive what are going to be very lean times, I believe, through to the end of the year at the very least,” McLaughlin warned at Friday’s COVID-19 press briefing.

“These are issues that deserve and warrant national discussion and so we want to involve the opposition in those talks,” he added.

McLaughlin also said he will be holding a special meeting to look at the public finances as well and how government will get through these difficult times.

“Government is very well placed… but with the tourism industry completely in tatters and virtually no revenue coming in from that end, and with what’s happening in the financial markets, there is no question whatsoever that financial services are also going to be very seriously hit,” the premier said.

He explained that government had to plan not just for the short term but for much longer so that it would not just be able to pay bills and civil servants but support the domestic business community during these difficult times.

Government is also considering an increase in borrowing, McLaughlin told the press. With interest rates now very low, he said that this was one of many considerations on the table and would be discussed intently. Government could not be allowed to get cash strapped so that it can’t support people in times of need, the premier said, adding that he would be calling on the UK to relax ratios over public debt.

The Cayman Islands, like most overseas territories, under the direction of the UK, have strict guidelines regarding borrowing. And while Cayman’s debt is now very low compared to most major western economies, as it stands the Public Finance Management Law would have to be amended to allow the government to increase the current debt.

The debt ratios would have to be lifted for government to borrow enough to cover the amount of money that might be required to inject into the local economy to prevent a serious depression.

However, Governor Martyn Roper, who was also at the briefing, said that the UK was looking at this and was sympathetic about the situation that the territories are likely to face, and he did not think this would be a problem.

In the short term, government has already given a stipend to some of Cayman’s most economically vulnerable, including the elderly on permanent financial assistance, the indigent and licensed local tour operators. But there have been no major plans announced so far about how others will be supported financially.

While the Department of Commerce and Investment is hoping to help some small businesses to transition and adapt their services, for example, moving taxi drivers and couriers into food delivery, there is no money on the table yet for the Cayman’s small and medium sized businesses.

All of the local banks have offered ‘loan holidays’ to customers as a way of preventing anyone losing their homes and to help them through the immediate crisis, if they call to speak to their loan officers. But with most commercial institutions turning to phone and online service, CNS had received a number of complaints from readers that they simply cannot get through to the banks, with phones regularly ringing out.

Meanwhile, both Cayman Water Company and the Water Authority have said they will not cut off customers’ supply over the next 90 days regardless of their current credit situation.

However CUC has made a commitment only until the end of this month not to cut power and requires its customers to call to arrange a possible 90 day credit facility. But the power company has warned that not everyone will qualify, which means that despite the coronavirus shutdown, customers could still be disconnected.

Rubis has offered to cut its price per gallon by 40 cents on the fuel it sells to retailers but it is not clear when this will be posted at the pumps.

But given the immediate difficulties faced by thousands of people, in the short term many will be turning to the Needs Assessment Unit for support. Government has increased the money available for financial assistance via the NAU and to boost staffing levels, as the unit switches to online and phone service to process new applications.