Gov’t preps to deal with ‘lean times’
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin said government is discussing a range of measures to protect the Cayman Islands, not just from the health crisis presented by the COVID-19 pandemic but the economic one as well and the “very lean times ahead”. Warning of tough times and a significant downturn in business, the premier said talks this week on how government will grapple with the economic issues will include the opposition as well as Cabinet and caucus.
“Even… if this epidemic were to come to a screeching halt in a month’s time, what’s happening more broadly to the global economy will take much longer to come back to anywhere near where it is now. We all have to plan and make provision for how we survive what are going to be very lean times, I believe, through to the end of the year at the very least,” McLaughlin warned at Friday’s COVID-19 press briefing.
“These are issues that deserve and warrant national discussion and so we want to involve the opposition in those talks,” he added.
McLaughlin also said he will be holding a special meeting to look at the public finances as well and how government will get through these difficult times.
“Government is very well placed… but with the tourism industry completely in tatters and virtually no revenue coming in from that end, and with what’s happening in the financial markets, there is no question whatsoever that financial services are also going to be very seriously hit,” the premier said.
He explained that government had to plan not just for the short term but for much longer so that it would not just be able to pay bills and civil servants but support the domestic business community during these difficult times.
Government is also considering an increase in borrowing, McLaughlin told the press. With interest rates now very low, he said that this was one of many considerations on the table and would be discussed intently. Government could not be allowed to get cash strapped so that it can’t support people in times of need, the premier said, adding that he would be calling on the UK to relax ratios over public debt.
The Cayman Islands, like most overseas territories, under the direction of the UK, have strict guidelines regarding borrowing. And while Cayman’s debt is now very low compared to most major western economies, as it stands the Public Finance Management Law would have to be amended to allow the government to increase the current debt.
The debt ratios would have to be lifted for government to borrow enough to cover the amount of money that might be required to inject into the local economy to prevent a serious depression.
However, Governor Martyn Roper, who was also at the briefing, said that the UK was looking at this and was sympathetic about the situation that the territories are likely to face, and he did not think this would be a problem.
In the short term, government has already given a stipend to some of Cayman’s most economically vulnerable, including the elderly on permanent financial assistance, the indigent and licensed local tour operators. But there have been no major plans announced so far about how others will be supported financially.
While the Department of Commerce and Investment is hoping to help some small businesses to transition and adapt their services, for example, moving taxi drivers and couriers into food delivery, there is no money on the table yet for the Cayman’s small and medium sized businesses.
All of the local banks have offered ‘loan holidays’ to customers as a way of preventing anyone losing their homes and to help them through the immediate crisis, if they call to speak to their loan officers. But with most commercial institutions turning to phone and online service, CNS had received a number of complaints from readers that they simply cannot get through to the banks, with phones regularly ringing out.
Meanwhile, both Cayman Water Company and the Water Authority have said they will not cut off customers’ supply over the next 90 days regardless of their current credit situation.
However CUC has made a commitment only until the end of this month not to cut power and requires its customers to call to arrange a possible 90 day credit facility. But the power company has warned that not everyone will qualify, which means that despite the coronavirus shutdown, customers could still be disconnected.
Rubis has offered to cut its price per gallon by 40 cents on the fuel it sells to retailers but it is not clear when this will be posted at the pumps.
But given the immediate difficulties faced by thousands of people, in the short term many will be turning to the Needs Assessment Unit for support. Government has increased the money available for financial assistance via the NAU and to boost staffing levels, as the unit switches to online and phone service to process new applications.
Category: Economy, Government Finance, Politics
A short while ago I wrote on here specific for the Premier when he was going fast forward with the port and the Smith’s Cove asking him to take a break so that Cayman could do a reset. I would not try to take credit for the cancellations but I do believe he might have listened to me and the rest of the wider Cayman. Now I will publicly thank you Mr. Premier for the way you are handling this latest challenge. My message to you is that we will get through this miraculously much better than any of us can see right now. This is also a reset for us to really reflect on who and what is really special, important and necessary at this time. I pray that each of us will look every day for the extra-ordinary in the mundane. That we will not dispair because “greater is who is with us than who is against us. We can have hope in the face of heaviness. Mr. Premier Christians all over the Islands are praying for you as you shoulder this massive responsibility along the the government the Opposition, the medical teams the Governor and all of us here and afar. Blessings.
Start by withdrawing your appeal and ending the scare tactic social media campagne…..stop wasting our money NOW. The whole cruise industry has an uncertain future.
Poor old Alden can’t catch a break boy! XXXXX Well done Alden even your biggest dessenter thinks you not doing too bad under the current circumstances I am proud yeh and so is my Dad and his life long friend Mr Macnee!!! RIP
Retrain and hire those in the tour industry to widen the roads or work elsewhere during this time.
The Government needs to step in and stipulate a waiver of rent as well. They can’t seriously expect that landlords will just pass on the benefit to their tenant because their mortgage is waived. Most see it as a means of extra money. It’s not fair for some ppl to get a break and others still have to find the money to pay.
You are assuming that everyone has a mortgage, and that rent is only used to pay a mortgage with your statement. Rent can be retirement income etc for some people.
Generally a mortgage holiday does not mean any saving in money terms by the borrower, interest is still accrued on the mortgage, and by not paying instalments the amount of interest is more in the long term. A mortgage holiday is a cash flow measure, not a money saving measure, the banks are the winners in the end, each person who takes a mortgage holiday will pay more in interest over the term of the mortgage.
mortgage is not waived. it is is delayed. mortgage holders still have to pay.
I didn’t think mortgage payments were waived (as in written off). I thought it was a payment holiday which in reality means mortgage extended for three months so landlord can catch up later.
“But there have been no major plans announced so far about how others will be supported financially.” Result will be – higher crime, lower economy. Real estate is going to drop to all time lows, the development projects will stand empty like ivan hit them and there will be chaos because everyone has bills to pay but can’t work. Seriously, what are you guys thinking? Look at what other countries are doing with their stimulus plans.
“Even… if this epidemic were to come to a screeching halt in a month’s time” the fact that this was even spoken scares me, as we all know how long this will last, and the effects will last for a long time.
I hope they help us Air B&B landlords too. I am worried i this will have long term impact to my revenues and this could cause the value of my property to go down – wiping out all my gains 🙁
Real estate is a gamble bro
Welcome to the world of being in business
Our poor environment will take another devastating hit making those greedy rass realestate idiots who will sell their Rump H@!& to get a commission on a sale! Close all restate offices and make government the biggest property agent and charge CIREBA members 89.9% for each transaction Oooooh Yeah now yeh here dem Bawling!!!!
Lean times means austerity measures Its time for johnny come lately to hit the road and lessen the strain on our infrastructure! I won’t hold my breath though because our leadership has a real bad habit of taking care on themselves and then their backers whomever they maybe!
This is so true… they need to go home now!!
CNS: The airports are closed to international flights. How would you like them to leave?
Cayman Airways can easily run charters to help people get out. There is no restriction on that.
Aldart..abandon the port and use some of that surplus you got by selling jobs and PR to whomever could pay. You are tied for most nefarious leader this country has ever had…you are #1 in amount of damage you have done and continue to do.
OfReg allows our retail pump stations (many owned by MLA family/cronies) to bank colossal margins even with a 10% gas cut, colluding to keep prices high and unresponsive. Meanwhile, there are retail US stations pumping refined super unleaded for less than usd$2/gal.
The pump stations are still making windfall profits even with a 40 cent a gallon cut.
Just look at how much a gallon has dropped in a year in the U.S. A year ago it was around $3.00 a gallon in the U.S. and now it ranges between $1.95 to $2.25 a gallon.
What’s wrong with the price picture here? MLA families and their cronies are being greedy and royally ripping us off.
RE: See CUC
The world must accept that this is New Normal and act accordingly. Coronavirus would not be the last challenge, last virus humanity experiences, but with human, economic and financial resources exhausted on COVID19 only, the future would look very bleak for humanity.
There are worse things than the virus that could threaten human existence.
The first reaction when something unexpected comes from nowhere is usually a knee jerk reaction. Panic. Nobody knows what to do and repeats what others are doing. Understandable. Then some wisdom should come to evaluate the situation on a larger scale. At this time people who see the bigger picture are not given air time and heavily criticized. Human emotions is hard to tame, panic in situations like we are going through now is expected.
We are complex, but simple at the same time. Primal instincts prevail. Instead of uniting, disunity takes place among people in times of crisis: each man for himself.
People want to “annihilate” unfortunate those who just month ago was their neighbor, a colleague if he/she got infected or took an extra can of food at a grocery store.
In some countries there are cases when coughing (not infected) people are dragged out of public buses and beaten. Buses evacuating citizens are burned and stoned. You don’t hear that much, but this is what is happening right now.
It is only when humanity realizes that no one in this on its own, we are all interconnected, especially today, that after you hide for 15 days, consume all your stashed food, we would have no choice but to look at the situation with sober eyes: WE MUST UNITE to continue existence of humanity.
Your Government is sobering up. They’re coming to realization that the cure could be much worse than the disease. Economy, finances and mental state of people must not be overlooked in the nearsighted fight against the virus.
Isolation has profound effects on the human body and brain …. I don’t know what genies ordered strata pools and playgrounds off limits. Fresh air and sun exposure MUST be encouraged, not banned. But we learn as we go..
Banks are in for the money, not to help people.
CUC, same thing. Don’t forget that most politicians have shares.
Don’t be fooled people…..Lack of money is not the issue here.
Practically every politician in Cayman has a good number of shares in CUC. So don’t expect any relief. Not the Cayman way.
Mr. Premier, you have made many miss-steps over the last 2 and a half years, however I sincerely applaud you and your team for the effort over the last few weeks in dealing with Covid-19.
Thank you.
Miss steps miss steps !!!! you mean tripped up and fell down and bust he @$$ Maybe we can sell Cayman Brac and Little Cayman to make up the short fall??? and throw in its two MLA to work as maid and butler for the new owners???
I hope they help us caymanians that work in watersports
You do not work in water sports anymore. My hope is that you can find employment in something else, but it won’t be water sports for a while.
If we can get Cayman declared clear, you can at least home to get some local business.
Sadly, it appears you are unlikely to see any tourists this year.
Thank god. Already it was like the wild wild West out there in water sports rentals. The water seems clear and wildlife may be returning after we get rid of most of these fools out there that depend on tourism to destroy our environment.
