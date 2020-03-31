Fugitive caught, charged with a dozen crimes

Manuel Carter-Ramirez

(CNS): Manuel Carter-Ramirez (40) from West Bay, who was on the run from police, was tracked down in the district on Saturday morning and now faces a long list of criminal charges. Carter was found by officers on patrol at around 2:45am after he had reportedly threatened someone with a machete near a local restaurant on North West Point Road. He was traced to an undisclosed address in the district, where he was finally arrested.

As well as being arrested over the alleged violent threats, Carter was also arrested on suspicion of several burglaries in West Bay in March, the reason why police had been looking for him

He was also arrested on suspicion of escaping lawful custody and assaulting police, following an incident that took place on 23 March when an officer on patrol had seen the fugitive and tried to arrest him.

Since his arrest at the weekend, he has been charged with two counts of burglary, attempted burglary, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon, resisting arrest, escaping lawful custody, assaulting police, two counts of causing fear or provocation of violence, handling, and breach of curfew.

Carter appeared in court Monday via video link and was remanded in custody. The RCIPS also extended their thanks to members of the public who assisted them in this case.