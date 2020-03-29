Four more test positive for COVID-19

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee at Sunday’s press briefing

(CNS): Two people with a travel history to areas with confirmed coronavirus cases and two who have been in close contact with people who recently returned from overseas have all tested positive for COVD-19, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee revealed Sunday. All four are understood to be doing well and in isolation. And while the non-travellers’ contacts are being traced, that could prove difficult and increases the risk of local community spread.

Alongside the four new positive cases, 14 more tests samples had been negative, Dr Lee said at Sunday’s press briefing. Cayman now has 12 positive cases, one inconclusive case and 194 negatives from the 207 tests conducted here.

The 12 people who have tested positive range in age from 21 to 80 years old, with four of them having underlying health conditions. However, officials have said that, currently, no one is seriously ill as a result of COVID-19.

As he outlined the details of the latest four cases, Dr Lee confirmed that the two non-travellers had been infected by people they were in immediate contact with who had previously tested positive. Officials don’t know yet how many the two new travel case patients may also have infected, illustrating how rapidly this virus spreads. But in all cases, known contacts by these individuals are being tested and placed in isolation.

“It really stresses the need for all Caymanians to stay home as we do not know where you might meet a threat from this virus,” Dr Lee added, as he urged people to stay home to protect the lives of everyone in the community.

He said travel history was becoming less important because returning travellers should all still be in isolation, but their close contacts may have passed the virus on to others before they were isolated.

Meanwhile, Cayman continues to wait on test kits as well as personal protective equipment (PPE) for health professionals, though significant orders have been made to replenish existing depleted stocks.

Governor Martyn Roper said equipment was on the way from the UK, including test kits, and he expressed confidence that Cayman would get supplies of the ‘at home testing kits’ which are about to be rolled out in Britain.

“There is a lot going on behind the scenes on testing,” the governor said, noting the importance of testing to help manage the pandemic.

McLaughlin said he would like to be in a position to test every person in Cayman, as it is the “only way to know where we really are”.

Government is working hard to get as many kits as possible, the premier stated, adding that as more test kits arrived, he hoped that at least everyone on the front-line, from supermarket workers to police officers, can get tested. He said they were “doing everything we can” to get more kits and increase the number of people that can get access to tests.

Dr Lee spoke about the different type of kits available: some can only test for those infected now and others show only who has had the virus. But this, he said, would be very useful to measure the degree of immunity people are developing and to let them know after they have recovered that they are now safe to move about.