Four more test positive for COVID-19
(CNS): Two people with a travel history to areas with confirmed coronavirus cases and two who have been in close contact with people who recently returned from overseas have all tested positive for COVD-19, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee revealed Sunday. All four are understood to be doing well and in isolation. And while the non-travellers’ contacts are being traced, that could prove difficult and increases the risk of local community spread.
Alongside the four new positive cases, 14 more tests samples had been negative, Dr Lee said at Sunday’s press briefing. Cayman now has 12 positive cases, one inconclusive case and 194 negatives from the 207 tests conducted here.
The 12 people who have tested positive range in age from 21 to 80 years old, with four of them having underlying health conditions. However, officials have said that, currently, no one is seriously ill as a result of COVID-19.
As he outlined the details of the latest four cases, Dr Lee confirmed that the two non-travellers had been infected by people they were in immediate contact with who had previously tested positive. Officials don’t know yet how many the two new travel case patients may also have infected, illustrating how rapidly this virus spreads. But in all cases, known contacts by these individuals are being tested and placed in isolation.
“It really stresses the need for all Caymanians to stay home as we do not know where you might meet a threat from this virus,” Dr Lee added, as he urged people to stay home to protect the lives of everyone in the community.
He said travel history was becoming less important because returning travellers should all still be in isolation, but their close contacts may have passed the virus on to others before they were isolated.
Meanwhile, Cayman continues to wait on test kits as well as personal protective equipment (PPE) for health professionals, though significant orders have been made to replenish existing depleted stocks.
Governor Martyn Roper said equipment was on the way from the UK, including test kits, and he expressed confidence that Cayman would get supplies of the ‘at home testing kits’ which are about to be rolled out in Britain.
“There is a lot going on behind the scenes on testing,” the governor said, noting the importance of testing to help manage the pandemic.
McLaughlin said he would like to be in a position to test every person in Cayman, as it is the “only way to know where we really are”.
Government is working hard to get as many kits as possible, the premier stated, adding that as more test kits arrived, he hoped that at least everyone on the front-line, from supermarket workers to police officers, can get tested. He said they were “doing everything we can” to get more kits and increase the number of people that can get access to tests.
Dr Lee spoke about the different type of kits available: some can only test for those infected now and others show only who has had the virus. But this, he said, would be very useful to measure the degree of immunity people are developing and to let them know after they have recovered that they are now safe to move about.
Category: Health, health and safety
Asymptomatic transmission? …and if others have been exposed, hence the attempt at contact tracing, does that infer that home isolation expectations were broken?
Perhaps I am reading too much into it. Can anyone confirm?
I thought they were supposed to be in isolation after returning from overseas?
Yikes.
Please let us do a long lockdown Alden before its too late.
in case you missed it:
Can you kill coronavirus with UV light?
“There’s only one type of UV that can reliably inactivate Covid-19 – and it’s extremely dangerous.” https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20200327-can-you-kill-coronavirus-with-uv-light
Yet,
“In the developing world, sunlight is already a popular means of sterilising water – it’s even recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The technique involves pouring the water into a clear glass or plastic bottle, and leaving it out in the sun for six hours. It’s thought to work because the UVA in sunlight reacts with dissolved oxygen to produce unstable molecules such as hydrogen peroxide, the active ingredient in many household disinfectants, which can damage pathogens.
Without water, sunlight will still help to disinfect surfaces – but it may take longer than you’d think.”
My husband and I did some drywall work a couple of years ago. I just found row extra masks. Are they of any use to our health professionals?
Call the hospital, why post on CNS?
Here it comes. Creeping in ever so slowly ready to silently strike. Stay in people, stay in
They need to “flatten the curve” to include the “shopping at a supermarket and convenience store curve”
……so tell the zealots and bible thumpers to suck it up and have the owners open the supermarkets on Sundays to help “flatten” this, the shopping curve…….
We did it after Ivan, so why not now – and back then Savannah was a “dry” district!!!!
Good Call! And why has this not been done already MR PM????
Because apparently alphabet soup makes more sense.
Sav was a dry district? Do tell please? Pardon the ignorance, always lived in LCM.
So 93.7% are negative. 5.8% positive but doing well (and hopefully continue to do so) 0.5% to be confirmed.
Assuming we can use the above as sample percentages, and assuming a population of 60,000 that translates to 56,232 negative, 3,478 positive (a large number) and 290 maybe.
Of course, the figures can change tomorrow, either way.
It’s important to note, that being infected does not mean one meets their maker. What matters most are deaths, which the Premier rightfully wants a count of zero. Currently hospitals are able to monitor the 12 positive cases. But if the disease spreads quickly, the real risk to one’s health is a timing / bed count one. You don’t want to catch it when the numbers potentially increase to 3,478 and there is no way to receive proper care. This is exactly when when people die unnecessarily.
So when the Premier tells us to stay home, STAY HOME!
Just to be clear, doctors were asking us to stay home long before the Premier did. The Premier is doing an excellent job, but for God’s sake everyone, do the right thing whether or not the Premier asks!
According to countrymeters.info Cayman’s population is 67,069. If accurate, your figures need to be increased. Also, according to the same source, annualized, there will be 332 deaths this year. Those deaths represent 0.5% of the population. How many of these 332 people will also happen to have the virus? Often in the foreign press we read about a covid19 related death. But when one reads on, the person had cancer, heart problems, etc. Families are livid that their loved ones are being used dishonestly by the press. Let’s hope the death rate is zero, but for this exercise assume it is 5% here (It’s 2.3% in China and 7.2% in Italy) 67,069 x 5.8% positive = 3,890. 3,890 x 5% = 195 deaths. It will be interesting to see, at the end of the year, if Cayman has 332 deaths (some from covid-19) or 332+195 with the latter being actual deaths from covid-19. (Again, hopefully NONE) But running the numbers this way, one can see why some believe there is a whole lot of scaremongering going on by the press. That being said, the virus is real, and God knows the pain never ends from losing a loved one, but with so many feeling ill effects at once, there will be runs on hospitals. Unfortunately, the very thought of sneezing, coughing, dry throat, can cause undue stress. The mind is a powerful thing. And staying home is easy to do, until some people can’t pay their bills, jobs are lost and businesses go under. This really is the perfect storm. I am not a conspiracy theorist. Run the numbers for yourselves.
Some perspective. New York City has 59,550 cases of today. By far the worst in the States. It also has a population of 18,804,000 which means 0.32% are infected. So much for the Forbes article.
So sorry for these new positive patients, but assuming they were actually quarantined and not at the beach or Foster’s, the window for transmitting this virus is closing. If we starve it of hosts we are in a much better place.
Well put!
Had been travelling – by any chance came in on the BA flights after airport shut to everyone else?
With all the supermarket bashing, it needs to be said the Kirk’s did a fantastic job of distancing people on Saturday. When one arrived, they had already locked off certain areas, planned a walk way and taped spots so people would distance themselves. It took two hours to get into the supermarket but that’s a small price to pay. Seniors were put to the front of the line. Kirks distributed water and hand sanitizer. Perhaps it would do our society good to point of some positives.
I plan to order my groceries online. But frankly, if I had to get into a crowded area like a supermarket I would wear a mask. I don’t care what the standard advice is about masks being unnecessary, and while I think you need to protect yourself in all the other ways, as well, I still think wearing a mask brings an extra layer of protection.
In all the videos of the Chinese you saw the people wearing masks.
I just came across an idea from a US-based article that suggested making supermarket aisles one-way. That would reduce contact between shoppers. Possibly worth trying? Every person you come in contact with could be a carrier.
Already adopted here I thought?
Yes, I believe Hurley’s are already doing that. The other stores may well be too, but I personally have only heard that it is Hurley’s.