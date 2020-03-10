Five people in Cayman tested for COVID-19

(CNS): Public health officials have confirmed that samples from five patients have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) to be tested for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. All of the individuals who have became unwell have travelled recently to countries where outbreaks have occurred. Four of them remain isolated at home and the fifth, a visitor, was already an inpatient at Health City Cayman Islands.

Given that the virus is now on the verge of being a pandemic, as it spreads rapidly in more and more countries, Cayman is expecting the virus to reach our shores and public health officials have been planning for such an eventuality.

The Public Health Department said the five patients who have been tested for the virus are being closely monitored. The visitor was admitted to the Shetty hospital for a cardiac event and developed respiratory symptoms, which are are also typical of that condition. Out of an abundance of caution they have been tested and isolated from the other patients.

The five samples were sent to CARPHA on Monday via the usual infectious material courier between the Health Services Authority and the CARPHA laboratory. Officials said the results are expected within six days. However, government officials have said that on-island testing should start within the next two weeks through the Health Services Authority.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said the four patients affected who are not in hospital are in self-isolation at home.

“As such, these cases are being actively monitored by health care professionals and pose no existing risk of onward transmission,” he said. “The Public Health Department is in daily contact with all persons who have agreed to comply with best procedures for self-isolation while they wait for the results from CARPHA.”

Dr Williams-Rodriguez noted that around the world the number of negative test results is exponentially higher than positive results. In the United Kingdom, as of 6 March, more than 20,000 people had been tested and only 163 confirmed positive.

But he warned it was essential that Caymanians, residents and visitors continue to practice basic preventive hygiene will all help contain the spread. These include regularly washing hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water is not available, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and maintaining a social distance of around three to six feet between people.

“These things may seem insignificant but they have been proven to prevent infection,” Dr Williams-Rodriguez said. “A simple way to remember your personal responsibility in mitigating the impact of COVID-19 is to ‘Catch ‘em. Trash‘em. Contain ‘em’.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee is urging members of the public with flu-like symptoms who feel there is a risk they may have the disease, to contact the HSA at flu@hsa.ky or via the flu hotline 1-800-534-8600.

For more information about minimising risk, visit the HSA website here. (Mobiles users visit the HSA website here.)