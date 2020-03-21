Family home becomes stage for assault

Machete attack victim left a bloody trail at a nearby home in West Bay

(CNS): A West Bay man who was the victim of a machete attack in the early hours of Saturday morning terrified a family whose home he tried to get into in an attempt to evade his attackers. The family woke to find the badly injured man trying to gain entry to their home. That was followed by the suspects throwing furniture, rocks, conch shells and other items at their house as they tried to track down their victim, leaving the innocent family horrified.

Police have confirmed that at about 12:20am Saturday they received a report of a serious assault on Bonaventure Road, West Bay. At least two men were involved in an altercation, with one wounding the other with a machete. By the time officers arrived, it appears that the victim had been taken to hospital in a private vehicle, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and checked himself out.

Meanwhile, the suspect attacker or attackers had fled the location and police are now investigating all aspects of the incident.

When the homeowner awoke, he thought an intruder was trying to gain entry but later discovered it was the machete victim, followed by the suspects. He reported the incident to police, but he has also raised concerns that this is the culmination of a problem that has been ongoing for two years. During this incident, his home was damaged and the injured man has left a horrifying bloody trail across the property.

He told CNS that over the last 24 months illegal development and squatting has been taking place in the area. Despite his efforts to alert planning and other relevant government authorities, nothing is being done to address the deteriorating situation. He said that crime had increased, and while police are constantly making arrests, this is not the first time his home has become “a stage” where violent assaults are playing out.