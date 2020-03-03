Expert issues warning about rock iguanas

A feral cat preys upon a hatchling rock iguana in Little Cayman

Sister Islands Rock Iguana (Photo courtesy of the National Trust)

(CNS): Fred Burton, manager of the Department of Environment Terrestrial Resources Unit who was fundamental in bringing Grand Cayman’s endemic blue iguana back from the brink of extinction, is warning that the Cayman Islands needs to act now to save the Sister Islands rock iguana on Little Cayman before it, too, faces extinction. A recent survey on the island revealed that the population on that island has halved in the last five years, killed by drivers and feral cats.

The current population could be lower than 1,500, according to the latest survey, after a decline of over 39% in the numbers since the 2015 count.

“These are deeply worrying losses for the Sister Isles Rock Iguana population on Little Cayman,” said Burton. “The causes of the decline are already known: the rock iguanas are being struck by vehicles and their young are falling prey to feral cats. The rock iguana population now consists mainly of mature adults, with the young age classes very scarce due to the unnatural and extreme predation pressure.”

Burton explained that addressing the problem now will be easier than trying to repeat the significant and costly effort that went into the Blue Iguana Recovery Programme.

“Road kill and feral cats are challenging issues to address, but there are solutions, and it makes much more sense to address these now than to wait until the rock iguanas are on the brink of extinction requiring a multi-million dollar rescue operation like we had to do with the blue iguanas on Grand Cayman,” the iguana expert warned.

He said the DoE has long advised Little Cayman and Cayman Brac motorists to drive more slowly and cautiously, particularly during the spring and summer rock iguana breeding season when the large reptiles tend to venture into the roads more often. But despite the calls for caution, around 40 iguanas are being hit and killed each year on Little Cayman’s roads.

As the road surfaces are improved on the island, driving speeds have increased and roadkill rates are far beyond what the rock iguana population can sustain. On top of that, the feral cat predation on the endemic species has been a long-term, serious concern throughout the Cayman Islands, affecting not only the indigenous rock iguanas, but also nesting seabirds, such as the brown and red-footed boobies.

All over the world feral cats are posing a problem to endemic and native species of various animals and birds. They have been named among the world’s 100 worst invasive species by the Invasive Species Specialist Group. In one 2011 study scientists found that feral cats are causing 14% of the modern-era bird, amphibian and mammal extinctions in island countries.

Here in Cayman, addressing the problem has proved troublesome as charities have taken legal action against government to prevent the cull of feral cats. In 2018 the Cayman Islands Humane Society and Feline Friends sought and secured an injunction against a planned cull. It is not clear where that legal action stands now but the government’s hands remain tied.

Burton said this legal case has hamstrung the efforts of both the environment and agriculture ministries to resolve the threat these cats pose to the unique and now extremely threatened indigenous species.

According to the results of the survey, which was completed at the end of last year, the population is in serious jeopardy. The survey data put the estimate of the mean number of rock iguanas at 1,786 (averaged between a low of 1,474 and a high of 2,098) according to the latest survey, showing a decline of over 39% in the numbers since the 2015 count. But it also represents a worrying 54% decline from 2014, when the estimated population was 3,847.

DoE scientists are planning the department’s first distance sampling survey of the Cayman Brac rock iguana population later this year. But the same key threats are prevalent on all three of Cayman Islands.