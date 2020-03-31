Economy not a priority ‘right now’

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that government’s priority is to get Cayman to stay home, contain the potential spread of COVID-19 and save lives, and the economy is not the focus now. Over the last few days he has repeatedly responded to questions about how government will help the business community, saying that while the economy has tanked, it can be dealt with in future. Right now, he said, it’s time to focus on the health crisis.

Asked again on Monday if he was considering a stimulus package for small business, McLaughlin said, “Not right now. We are trying to get people to stay home. We want businesses closed. We want people to stay home for at least the next two to three weeks.”

While government has to consider this down the line, right now he said government was not thinking about stimulating the economy but managing the health crisis. He has, however, implied that if the government’s current strategy of trying to contain the spread of the virus throughout the community does work, then there will be a pathway sooner rather than later to at least opening up the local economy.

Opening borders remains some time away, the premier said, and given the situation around the world, the return of tourism may not happen until next year.

McLaughlin warned that it would be “quite a while before we can open the borders to bring visitors back here again”, as he pointed to what is happening in the US, Cayman’s largest market for tourists, as well as the UK and Europe.

But over the last few weeks the premier has hinted that if people stay home now and concentrate on containing spread of the coronavirus, stay healthy, save lives and not worry about the economy in the short-term, in the medium-term things could then begin to move.

“We are hoping that the suppression measures we have put in place will allow Cayman to get back to some semblance of domestic normalcy… quicker than most other countries would have,” he said, pointing out that would still be within the confines of closed borders. But if the virus spreads, that won’t happen, as the focus will remain on stopping hundreds of people from dying.

But even if Cayman begins to emerge from the risk of community spread and is able to test adequately to ensure it has been controlled, things will be very different.

“No one should believe that this is going to become anything like normal anytime soon. I think we are looking at next year… before the world gets back to where it was before this crisis began,” he warned.

With Cayman depending on financial services while the world economy in the tank, and tourism when no one is travelling, he said Cayman would be hit hard. He hinted again that Cayman could cope with serious economic decline by increasing debt, and the governor once again indicated that the UK was likely to relax its stringent guidelines for the overseas territories’ debt ratios, especially Cayman, given its fiscal independence from the UK.

But McLaughlin is still keen to deliver home the message that while the economy will have to be addressed, now was not the time. He repeated his position that saving lives is first and foremost now and profit is not going to stop government from taking these measures to save its people.

No one, he said, is going to starve, get their water or power cut or lose their home over the next few weeks. Government is prepared to help anyone in need right now, so the short term goal remains dealing with the health crisis.

He said that while the banks are giving people loan holidays, landlords should also be careful with tenants. He said they would be wise not to evict people because finding new tenants to replace them would be a challenge. He urged landlords to let people stay, as there will be “a surfeit of places to rent” soon. He warned that as it becomes more apparent that there will not be work in Cayman for the medium-term, many people will try to leave as soon as they are able.

“If I were a landlord I would be working really hard with tenants to be supportive” and encourage them to stay, even if they are struggling with rent now, he said.

McLaughlin said he is aware of all the economic challenges people are facing now and are going to face for many, many months. But he urged everyone “to hunker down” in the short-term and work towards fighting the virus to save lives. Then the focus can switch to the domestic economy.

“If we can hang on for a month, we might be in a much better place,” the premier added.