Dump truck crash causes oil spill

(CNS): Motorists on the Linford Pierson Highway were being urged to drive with caution Friday evening after a dump truck crashed, which led to an oil leak on the road. Police said the collision happened just before 2:30pm near the roundabout closest to the Crewe Road junction. Gravel has been applied to the spill but it still presents a hazard. Traffic officers were directing traffic in the area and drivers were asked to follow all instructions given by those officers.