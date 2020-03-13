Dump truck crash causes oil spill

| 13/03/2020 | 0 Comments
Cayman News Service

(CNS): Motorists on the Linford Pierson Highway were being urged to drive with caution Friday evening after a dump truck crashed, which led to an oil leak on the road. Police said the collision happened just before 2:30pm near the roundabout closest to the Crewe Road junction. Gravel has been applied to the spill but it still presents a hazard. Traffic officers were directing traffic in the area and drivers were asked to follow all instructions given by those officers.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

Category: Local News

You can comment anonymously. See CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«