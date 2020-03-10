Dump fire could happen again

(L-R) CFO Paul Walker, DEH Director Richard Simms and Detective Superintendent Pete Lansdown at Monday’s press briefing

Smoke from the dump still visible Tuesday

(CNS): As the Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) and the Department of Environmental Health continue to battle the current blaze at the George Town dump for the fourth day, there appears to be little more that can be done in addition to current measures to guarantee that there will be no fires like it in the future until the remediation process, which has not yet begun, is complete. CIFS and DEH staff are still excavating, damping down and capping the areas affected in order to reduce smoke and extinguish the persistent fire, according to the latest official update.

At a press briefing at the dump Monday afternoon, Chief Fire Office Paul Walker said that since the last fire major fire at the landfill, DEH equipment operators who are doing the compacting and the dumping of the waste have been “particularly vigilant” in keeping an eye out for smoke, and if they see a small sign of fire, “we’ve asked them to mobilise us early because sometimes that early mobilisation is key not to have the fire escalate”.

When the DEH workers see any signs of smoke, they call the fire service, “and then we have a joint operation of excavation and damping”, Walker said.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service is also getting thermal imagery taken from drones once per week, which gives them “an indication of where there might be hot spots so that we can come up and do some preventative work through damping down”, Walker said.

Noting that the landfill is a large site and “always a challenge”, he said there are “deep seated fires and pockets of fires that do materialise through the surface”. Once this happens and if there are the kinds of winds that Cayman has been experiencing over recent days, there will be a rapid fire spread.

Responding to a CNS question, Walker said there would be no huge gains by taking thermal imagery every day, and that the current reliance on DEH workers keeping an eye out for smoke “appears to work”. Asked to explain what this meant, he said, “We’ve been here probably four times in the last three weeks when they’ve seen signs of smoke, and then we’ve excavated and we’ve extinguished, and we haven’t seen the scale of fire that we’ve seen on this occasion.”

DEH Director Richard Simms said that the current blaze started as a deep seated fire that eventually worked itself to the surface. As soon as heavy winds got to it, it started to spread and became difficult to manage.

Explaining how a deep seated fire starts, he said, “The landfill has methane gas built up in it …and things are moving constantly in there. All you need is a little pocket and a little friction, combustion, and the fire starts. The landfill could be on fire for weeks and we don’t even know until it finds its way to the top. When there’s a surface fire, we discover that there something going on there and we start to attack it from all fronts: by smothering it and water through the assistance of fire department.”

The previous major fire was not in the landfill but in the metal pile, so it was a different type of blaze. That fire, Simms explained, had been ignited when the excavators were moving a vehicle. “It created a little spark and the metal pile caught fire.”

Asked what they can do to prevent another landfill fire, Simms admitted there is no way of guaranteeing that another fire cannot happen, they can only continue to do what they have been doing, which is “to compact it, put fill on top and compact it some more. Those things are preventative measures. That doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s a cure all because even the most well compacted landfill can still catch fire, because it’s constantly moving and all it takes is for air-pockets to open up.”

However, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that the remediation process, which is supposed to start soon and be complete in about six months, will prevent landfill fires from starting. (See full story here.)

Simms said normal garbage collection will continue and that he will make sure that residential and commercial collections are on time and on target. However, given the current fire, they are not dumping on the landfill itself but have created a new “haunch”, which was opened up Monday morning, and this is where they are now taking all the waste.

Asked about air quality in area, Simms said this is not in place but was something they were looking into for the near future.

At the press briefing, Detective Superintendent Pete Lansdown said that the RCIPS had been notified about the fire at about 4pm Sunday afternoon. “The officers who attended Esterley Tibbetts Highway made a very quick assessment and established that it was very dangerous for any vehicles to go north or south on the carriageway and closed both roadways.”

Soon afterwards they established that sparks and embers could potentially have crossed the road and could have caused a major hazard to the residents at Lakeside Apartments.

The smoke was thick and black could have caused respiratory problems to residents so he made the decision to evacuate the condos, which affected 400-500 people, Lansdown said, noting that only seven people went to the Red Cross shelter. At around 9.30pm, the wind shifted and smoke began to settle in Watler’s Road, so they decided to evacuate that area as well.

After the next operational strategy meeting on site at 4pm today, Tuesday, a decision will be made as to whether the smoke has subsided enough to safely allow Lakeside Apartments and Watler Road residents to return home Tuesday evening, officials said.

In the latest update on the current fire, officials said that, as anticipated, through the process of excavating, controlled flare ups have occurred, which have been extinguished quickly by fire crews.

Commenting on the volume of food donations and well-wishes offered to fire crews, CFO Walker said, “Everyone at CIFS is overwhelmed by the level of public support and generosity shown to our crews. During protracted and challenging incidents such as this, it really means a lot that the community is behind us. This is CaymanKind at its best.”