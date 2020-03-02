Dump fire contained but still burning

Fire officer battling a dump fire (file photo)

(CNS): A small but deep-seated fire at the George Town landfill, which has been burning since at least Saturday morning when it was discovered, is proving hard to completely extinguish. According to an update issued Monday afternoon, Cayman Islands Fire Service crews, working with staff from the Department of Environmental Health, are still battling the fire but are managing to keep it from escalating.

Authorities said that cautious excavation using mechanical diggers with continued damping down from CIFS monitors is preventing escalation and keeping any smoke to minimum. Fire crews will continue to work throughout Monday and reevaluate the situation this evening using thermal camera imagery.

“Whilst this type of fire is always challenging and operations protracted, in this case early notification and a quick intervention has prevented any rapid escalation and minimised any detrimental impact on surrounding residents and businesses,” CIFS said.