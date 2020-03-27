Driver killed in single car accident

A&E at the George Town hospital

(CNS): The driver of an SUV was pronounced dead at the Cayman Islands hospital Friday morning after the fourth fatal crash on the roads this year so far. Police said the collision happened at around 10:30am today on the East-West Arterial Newlands by-pass. No other cars were involved and the man who died was alone in the car. He appears to have been thrown from the vehicle.

During today’s press briefing Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said it is believed that the driver was on his way to a family medical emergency, but that the investigation was still in its early stages.

Given the seriousness of the crash, the RCIPS has asked the public not to share images on social media, especially pictures of the victim, as photos and a video was said to be circulating.

The commissioner noted that the question of why so many people were seen in this video going to the crash scene during curfew was also going to be investigated. Byrne said that there was some debate about whether or not these individuals were all going to render assistance.

This crash is not only the fourth road fatality for 2020 but also for the month of March, which claimed its first victim on the 3rd, when a motorcyclist was killed in George Town in a collision with a BMW. The driver of a truck died on 4 March, just over a week after he had been involved in a single-vehicle crash in East End. Then on Monday this week, a second motorcyclist was killed on the Hurley Merren Blvd .

In the wake of this fourth fatal crash, police said they had closed the eastbound lane on Rex Crighton Boulevard between Chime Street and Hirst Road, while the westbound lane was closed between Hirst Road and Double Tree Lane to allow officers to investigate the crash.

The Traffic and Roads Policing Unit (TRPU) is leading that investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the office during regular business hours at 649-6254.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.