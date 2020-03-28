DoE watching out for the stingrays

Southern stingray (Photo courtesy of DoE)

(CNS): Following concerns in the community about Stingray City, the Department of Environment has said that its marine conservation officers are making sure the star attractions there are doing OK and getting the food they need. With no tourists going to the Sand Bar to feed them, the DoE said that the rays will revert back to foraging for food themselves. Nevertheless, the department is keeping a close eye on these important marine creatures.

In a social media post, the department thanked everyone who called in asking about the stingrays and reassured the community that officers were checking on them regularly.

“We have seen in other events, such as after Hurricane Ivan, when boats were not able to get out to Stingray City, that the stingrays switch back to their normal behaviour of foraging for food for themselves,” the marine experts at the DoE said. “Also, during previous research we have seen evidence that, despite the daily feedings, the stingrays still forage for themselves, so the loss of daily tours is something they can survive for a period of time,” they added.