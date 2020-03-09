Dealer to serve two extra years for pimping

Wayne Carlos Myles

(CNS): A local man who is already serving a 13-year prison sentence for dealing cocaine was given an additional two years for pimping charges on Friday, following his conviction last year. Wayne Myles is the first person in the Cayman Islands to be found guilty of living off the earnings of prostitution, after investigators found evidence on his phone, which was seized during the drug investigation, that he was also running a stable of sex workers.

Despite efforts by Myles’ defence attorney to get the sentence cut to the lowest level possible and to have it run concurrent to the time he is serving for dealing, the judge took a dim view. Justice Marlene Carter gave Myles two years for the exploitation crimes, which she considered serious and a separate course of offending. She therefore added them to his existing sentence, leaving Myles with a lengthy 15 years to serve.

Myles was said to have been controlling several dozen women for almost three years between 2014 and 2017. Based on dozens of images and messages recovered from his phone, police said he was charging hundreds of dollars to various ‘clients’ for a night with the women, from which he was taking a cut.