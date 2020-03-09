Dealer to serve two extra years for pimping
(CNS): A local man who is already serving a 13-year prison sentence for dealing cocaine was given an additional two years for pimping charges on Friday, following his conviction last year. Wayne Myles is the first person in the Cayman Islands to be found guilty of living off the earnings of prostitution, after investigators found evidence on his phone, which was seized during the drug investigation, that he was also running a stable of sex workers.
Despite efforts by Myles’ defence attorney to get the sentence cut to the lowest level possible and to have it run concurrent to the time he is serving for dealing, the judge took a dim view. Justice Marlene Carter gave Myles two years for the exploitation crimes, which she considered serious and a separate course of offending. She therefore added them to his existing sentence, leaving Myles with a lengthy 15 years to serve.
Myles was said to have been controlling several dozen women for almost three years between 2014 and 2017. Based on dozens of images and messages recovered from his phone, police said he was charging hundreds of dollars to various ‘clients’ for a night with the women, from which he was taking a cut.
Friend of mine that used to work for him justified her actions due to not being able to meet rent and put food on the table alone making $6/hr. The issue runs deeper.
Pimpin’ ain’t easy!
How long has this disgusting home grown criminal been dealing cocaine and pimping women, it must be over many many years, yet only now is he punished. I just hope the authorities in Northward keep him in solitary and under constant observation as otherwise with the number of cell phones that are smuggled in, he will be able to continue his criminal enterprises from inside.
Do you actually think Wayne Myles is the only person in the history of these islands to be involved in the prostitution racket, and that he alone has some indispensable knowledge that would retain him as the pimp king to call for his 15 years in Northward?
Agreed at 12:46pm. I know for a fact we have prostitutes in Cayman and above them are pimps. It’s just a matter of, how do we save these women?