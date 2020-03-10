Dart dump contract on shaky ground
(CNS): The remediation of the George Town landfill is scheduled to begin next week, which may still happen if the massive fire at the dump that started this weekend is brought under control, according to the premier. This is the first phase of the total project, which includes a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, that was awarded to a Dart-led consortium over two years ago. However, as Alden McLaughlin explained at a press briefing at the dump on Monday, the negotiations over the details of the contract, which apparently are taking place after it was signed, had stalled so they decided to break the project down into parts.
So far, only the first phase, the remediation, has been agreed.
Explaining why the process is taking so long, McLaughlin said it was “a very complex project and a very very expensive exercise”. A major part of it was designing the request for proposals, which was highly technical and required much overseas expertise, then the development of the RFP, and then the contract.
However, the premier admitted that while Dart had won the contract to do the whole project, they have been struggling to get agreement on all of its elements. “But we’re getting nothing done in the meantime so we broke it down into parts.”
He stressed that the contract and negotiations were complex and included the waste-to-energy facility, “and how they get compensated for that”. There are also aspects of the project that require an environmental impact study that they have to go through, McLaughlin said.
He said that because they had not worked out details for the next stages, they had “treated this as an early works element, separate and distinct from the rest of the contract”.
The remediation phase “is a much simpler exercise and we managed to get agreement on it”, he said. So while they are “still hammering out the final terms of the remaining aspects of the contract”, they are proceeding with the part that has been agreed, which is expected to take six months.
When asked about the possibility that no agreement will be reached with Dart over the next stages, McLaughlin admitted, “There is always a possibility of failure.” But, he said, if they abandoned the current contract, “we’d have to go back to a whole new RFP, a whole new bidding and procurement process”.
However, he said, that would be “someone else’s responsibility”, a reference to the fact that he cannot, under the Constitution, be premier for a third consecutive term.
Beginning the process over would make it much longer, he said, noting that it had taken seven years to get to this point. “And this is not the first time this has been attempted, because this is a multi-multi-million dollar undertaking. And it’s not just the capital cost of doing it, it’s the cost of operation over time. So we’ve got to have a sustainable agreement that doesn’t break government but which makes the investor feel satisfied that they are getting some returns on their money.”
He added, “Hence the long and difficult discussions over quite how the waste management is constructed because that’s where the real money is.”
However, the premier declined to reveal what the main sticking point is in the negotiations. “That would be most unhelpful,” he said.
Government’s ultimate goal is “to get a permanent fix, at least for next 25 to 30 years, for Cayman’s solid waste issues”, the premier said.
He explained that the remediation of the landfill would involve a significant amount of cover, starting with large rocks over the mound, “followed by other aggregate, compaction and then eventually the planting of vegetation, and the insertion of pipes to allow the methane gas to be pulled off”.
He said that ultimately this is part of the broader WTE solution. The goal “is the complete abandonment of landfilling as we know it. The vast majority of waste will be burnt through the waste to energy plant and essentially only the residue will wind up in a much smaller much different kind of landfill because that is essentially ashes.”
He cautioned, “Before we get to a complete solution, if there is ever such a thing, we are still talking about three or four years.” But the immediate and long standing concern of landfill catching fire “should be resolved in six to eight months”.
See more of Premier Alden McLaughlin at the press brief below:
Category: environmental health, Health
If the covering if the dump is broken out if the whole contract, and Dart is allowed to complete the covering of the dump without contracting to build the rest of the Waste Facility, then they WILL just pull out and leave the Government (and us) holding the bag.
The former Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn was removed because the project was being held up. IT IS STILL being held up, when will Jon Jon be removed?
The admission by Alden of the possibility of failure (while true) does not instill confidence in this project going any further than the covering of the current dump.
If Alden or Dwayne Seymour had anything to lose if the WTE Facility wasnt built, the facility would have been built and up and running a year ago.
Totally useless leadership on display.
So after 20 years of expensive technical analysis the solution is to “drop big rocks on it” and figure out the next steps later?
We are living in a Monty Python sketch.
A cynic might think that after the blacklisting, Mac Attack, cruise port, and other disasters Alden made a few panic calls when the dump caught fire again and finally got things moving after a decade of ignoring it, because otherwise he could have had an actual revolt on his hands.
Alden should do us all a favor and stand down wind of it for a few hours.
Tail wags dog. Dart just wants to cap the dump, they don’t want the WTE, etc., and never did as it wasn’t their plan or in their financial interest. So they get the contract, then drag out the negotiations until they can talk the CIG into paying Dart to cap the dump, then its the next government’s problem when the Dump can’t take any more material so we have to look to somewhere else for a new, temporary, dump until we can get the whole Integrated Waste Management System (reducing waste generation, composting, recycling, waste-to-energy and landfilling the ash, for all three islands) that this RFP was supposed to produce.
1. Bush is not arrested and charged yet
2. Coronavirus preparedness is non existent
3. Not sure if it is true, but someone had said they’re digging Smith Cove
4. Kids are back to heavily contaminated (by smoke and fire toxic byproducts) schools without even a thought given to it.
5. Traffic issues remain unresolved. Not a pip about public transportation.
Let start new thread here to which nobody gives a flying you know what.
and gov’t spending it’s time and our money on fighting it’s people and judiciary over controversial and nefarious port deal.
Translation – we have no idea what we are doing and have just been putting garbage in a pile for 50 years with no end in sight. We don’t want to be embarrassed by accepting terms that make us look like idiots.
The cost of building and most importantly running WtE plant is astronomical. 70% of the cost is in emissions control.
In either case, It should never ever be built in a heavily populated area.
Dart knows that. That is why GIG must accept the cost, but it would bankrupt the country.
With proper waste management you wouldn’t need WtE, 90% of waste would be recycled.
And you are an expert because? This will get built. It is the best option for us. Simple as that.
BS ! I live in a City in Iowa that has had WTE plant for over 20 years and it is next to the retail shops. They do cost a lot to make safe but our electricity costs now are the lowest in the country.
Blame it on the former MLA from Bodden Town, one of those who just left the PPM. You all know who I’m talking.
There is a large WTE plant in West Palm Beach. Population there is significantly larger than Grand Cayman’s.
Am I the only one to see the analogy to sweeping matters under a the rug? Dump looks hideous, keeps catching fire. But its too complicated to sort the cause, so lets just cover it up with marl and grass and forget about it. All the urgency to resolve the cause – how we manage waste – forgotten, and we just set about building Trashmore 2 next door. As Alden says, wont be his problem so he doesn’t care just as long as he doesn’t have dump fires in the run up to the next election or so he can claim that he “fixed” the dump whilst he was Premier.
Didn’t Dart offer a great solution some years ago to move the waste away from 7 mile ?
Why is Government taking so long to solve what should be a straight forward issue ?
It isn’t complex. What a load of BS!
The Dart “solution” was to provide some land & dig a few holes with a liner. That is, more the landfill elsewhere. That is not a proper solution. We have to eradicate as much waste as possible. That is burn it, and use the released energy to create electricity.
Because Dart didn’t offer a great solution, though it did move the dump away from where they plan to develop, lowering someone else’s property value and raising theirs.
Sounds like he doesn’t know what going on……I think the public should be aware of what the contact includes and what Dart is also asking for.
yes, because dart is in the business of giving. He is a business man. He will fix the problem. But he wants something in return.
You gonna spend one thousand of your money, to help your neighbours yard. But expect nothing in return. Nope..you just wouldn’t do anything.
So CIG still owns the dump so the community can sue all the POLTRICKS that let this madness be witness by the community people of Cayman for 30 years
Alden you gonna pay back the 9 million for port and help people( me) at lakeside for the damages and people all the way to the water front and the business that had to close?
Because you knew the dump is a hazard and should have been closed years ago.
Pathetic….