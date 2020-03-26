Curfew will transition to ‘shelter in place’

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin said Cabinet has now come up with a definitive set of regulations that will enable the current 58-hour curfew, imposed to try to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the community, to be lifted on Saturday. After 5:00am on 28 March, the Cayman Islands will move to ‘shelter in place’, which will allow supermarkets to re-open and people to get some exercise, though people will still be required to stay at home.

The premier announced the transition on Thursday at the daily press briefing on the situation regarding the virus. Noting that the full regulations and details about this new order will be outlined on Friday, he explained that, in short, this provision is less restrictive than the current full, round-the-clock lockdown.

While a nightly curfew will be imposed each evening at 7:00pm until 5:00 the next morning, people will be allowed out in the day for limited reasons. However, all businesses not designated ‘essential’ will remain closed and on Monday morning only the most essential employees will be allowed to go to work.

McLaughlin said he now believes the country understands the seriousness of the threat we are dealing with. He urged the community to cooperate with the rules that will govern the post-curfew period until Friday, 3 April, when the riskiest period for transmission will be coming to an end.

The change will allow people access to essential services but will still restrict people’s movements and the gathering of people in public places. Unless they are on an essential errand, people must stay home.

Once again, the premier repeated the reasoning behind restricting people’s movement and interaction. It has now been one week since local residents began returning home from places where the COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly severe, such as the UK, the rest of Europe and the USA. Having ordered isolation for those returning and restricted the movements of the rest of the community, government is still hopeful that the containment strategy may have worked and prevented any significant community spread.

“If we succeed in this strategy, if we get to 14 days (from the first day when residents began returning in notable numbers) and there is no evidence of any significant community spread of the virus in Cayman, we will be in an incredibly good place and we can start to look at how we can relax some of these restrictions,” the premier stated.

McLaughlin added that he would begin to have a great deal of optimism if we make it to next Friday without evidence of community spread and it appears the strategy is working. But he urged people to cooperate with the restrictions, saying that government was still getting far too many requests for people to be exempted from the restrictions imposed for purposes that “are truly not essential”.

He urged people not “to lose sight of what we are trying to do, which is to stop the virus from acquiring a new host”.

Cabinet is expected to publish the regulations for the ‘shelter in place’ provision tomorrow and the details will be outlined at Friday’s regular press briefing.