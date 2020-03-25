CUC won’t cut power in April

(CNS): Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) has said that it will not cut power to any customer who is be having difficulty paying their bills throughout the month of April. Previously the power company that supplies electricity across Grand Cayman had only suspended disconnections until the end of March, while offering credit facilities on a case by case basis only to those who had lost their income as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Those credit extensions remain in place and power will not be cut next month, CUC said, to allow time for all customers who require assistance to contact them.

In a press release this week, officials said that CUC is securing its fuel supply and has plans in place to deal with crises, but given the unprecedented nature of this pandemic and how quickly the situation changes, it warned of uncertainties in predicting how deep an impact it will have.

“We are maintaining regular teleconferences with Fortis Inc and other utility groups to share experiences and best practices in responding to this pandemic,” CUC stated. “We continue to work closely with our vendors and service suppliers looking out to the weeks ahead to ensure that our critical supplies and services remain available. We do not at this time anticipate any curtailment of the electricity supply.”

CUC said that staff who can do so are working from home and responding to calls. Currently on the government’s essential workers list, the field and plant employee numbers going to work have been cut and split into more staggered shifts, allowing for the recommended social distancing. An intense focus on sanitation of shared surfaces is also being maintained, CUC added.