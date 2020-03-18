CUC may still cut power despite pandemic

(CNS): Government has claimed to have secured commitments from utility providers in Cayman not to deprive people of these essential service as the country faces the COVID-19 pandemic. But CUC has only made a very limited to commitment to keeping people’s power on. In a statement Wednesday it said that it would not cut electricity supply to anyone for the rest of March, but after that it appears there are no guarantees.

In the statement CUC officials said customers may experience financial hardships over the next few months and in anticipation of payment difficulties it had developed a plan to minimise the impact. The company said it would be “immediately discontinuing disconnections for the remainder of March” and offer payment plans to customers on a case-by-case basis.

The monopoly power provider said it was offering a three-month plan for extenuating circumstances, especially for employees of industries whose operations have essentially halted. These customers must prove their earnings have been cut as a result of measures taken by government to address the coronavirus.

“We are asking customers to assist by managing their consumption,” the utility company stated. “We understand this may be challenging with everyone at home. We therefore encourage customers to utilize our monitoring tools available via our website at www.cuc-cayman.com.”

CNS understands that people who were already cut off for non-payment before the government had spoken to CUC about temporarily ceasing disconnections have no way of being reconnected unless they pay their bills in full. Others who fail to pay after the 31 March cut-off may also be disconnected.

CNS submitted questions to CUC about those who are already cut off or who could be cut off in April because they don’t meet the criteria for a credit facility, and officials said that all customers struggling with their bills should contact customer service.

The premier stated at Wednesday’s coronavirus press briefing that bills will still need to be paid in the end regardless, and those who are without power now and who are cut off because they don’t meet the CUC criteria will be among those that government expects will be turning to the Needs Assessment Unit.