Cruiser is Cayman’s first COVID-19 case

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that the first case of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Cayman Islands has been confirmed in a cruise passenger who was quarantined at Health City. Government is now moving towards testing more suspected patients island-wide and making other plans to manage the inevitable spread. Officials are encouraging people to practice hygiene measures and social distancing to try to contain the virus.

Public meetings about the virus and the inter-schools primary sports day finals have been already been cancelled. So far there are no major shutdowns of schools or districts, but that may still come. Premier Alden McLaughlin said that government is now preparing for the worst while hoping for the best, but it would do what was necessary to reduce the potential rapid spread of this virus.

The first patient to test positive was a cruise passenger, a 68-year-old man from the United States who had suffered a cardiac arrest and was transferred to Health City Cayman Islands from the ship this week for that health emergency. But given that he was also suffering some respiratory issues, he was tested for the virus. Since being taken from the ship, the patient has been kept in isolation, where he remains in the care of medical professionals at the East End hospital and is doing well.

Government officials said they were confident that all measures were being taken at the hospital to control the spread.

The cruise passenger was one of six suspected patients believed to have the virus who were tested and the samples sent to Trinidad. Four of those have been confirmed as negative.

Officials have insisted that the Health Services Authority is prepared for the virus, as the hospital and local clinics have been preparing for the arrival of COVID-19 since it began spreading around the world several weeks ago. They have warned, however, there are likely to be people in the community who are asymptomatic and may still be infected, so people must act responsibly and follow the advise given by the HSA.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said that government will be extending the current travel bans to more countries, which will be confirmed after Cabinet meets tomorrow when other plans to help contain the virus, including the possible closure of schools, will be discussed. While that is not confirmed, he urged all social gatherings of large number of people to be cancelled. McLaughlin also suggested people should not go to church at the weekend but worship at home.

The premier warned of the potential tragic consequences of this virus said that he would not allow a reluctance to make “difficult decisions” to get in the way of doing what needs to be done to protect the people. He spoke about the business community implementing their business continuity plans and encouraged people to work from home. The premier said there are a range of economic assistance measures that could also be offered.

Members of the public with flu-like symptoms who feel there is a risk they may have the disease are urged to contact the HSA at flu@hsa.ky or via the flu hotline 1-800-534-8600. For more information about minimising risk, visit the HSA website here. (Mobiles users visit the HSA website here.)

