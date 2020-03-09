Cruise sector receives another serious blow

Cruise ship visits Grand Cayman (file photo)

(CNS): As the cruise tourism business becomes increasingly associated with the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, the sector has sustained another blow likely to effect its bottom line. The United States government has issued a travel warning advising American citizens not to travel on cruise ships, especially if they have underlying health conditions. The warning is based on what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said is an increased risk of people getting the virus on board a ship.

“In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, many countries have implemented strict screening procedures that have denied port entry rights to ships and prevented passengers from disembarking,” the advisory stated. “In some cases, local authorities have permitted disembarkation but subjected passengers to local quarantine procedures.”

The US State Department warned that while the US has been able to evacuated some passengers, repatriation cannot be relied upon as a way out for US citizens on ships under the potential risk of quarantine by local authorities.

“This is a fluid situation,” the officials said. “CDC notes that older adults and travelers with underlying health issues should avoid situations that put them at increased risk for more severe disease. This entails avoiding crowded places, avoiding non-essential travel such as long plane trips, and especially avoiding embarking on cruise ships.”

US citizens with cruise trips booked are advised to contact their cruise line companies directly for further information.

Meanwhile, here in Cayman, some ships have relocated further south in George Town Harbour because of the continuing think plumes of smoke from the burning dump. The ships are, however, remaining in the port as scheduled because Spotts cannot be used today due to the weather.

As COVID-19 continues to spread around the world, with more than 107,000 people known to be infected and around 3,800 people having died, the virus is also causing markets to tumble, fuelling panic and placing huge numbers of people in quarantine, including entire regions in some countries, with Italy being the worst hit western country.

Against this backdrop, the cruise industry is suffering particularly and many believe it may be hard for it to truly recover. With shares plummeting, ports refusing entry, passengers cancelling and cruise lines’ already dubious reputation over many issues worsened, the sector has at the very least passed its peak and appears set for serious and possibly irreversible decline.

For Cayman, with the premier already admitting that the pier project here is likely lost, the tourism sector can take comfort that our exceptional marine environment has been saved. When the overnight tourism business bounces back, as it too will be affected in the short term, we will have retained one of the jurisdiction’s unique selling points, keeping us well placed for the recovery.