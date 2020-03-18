Crews still battling dump hotspots

George Town dump, 11 March 2020

(CNS): Despite hopes that the most extensive landfill blaze to date would have been completely extinguish by Monday, firefighters were still tackling emerging hot-spots and deep seated fires on Tuesday evening, officials confirmed. While the crews continued to make progress, they were still discovering new deep-seated fires as a result of the extent of the original blaze, but smoke levels are now minimal.

Firefighters and Department of Environmental Health crews were doing more of the same Tuesday, excavating, damping and capping the fires as they battle to finally stop the dump from burning.

“Our main focus now is to fully extinguish these deep seated pockets of fire,” said Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker, who was still hopeful the landfill would be operating as normal from the middle to end of this week.