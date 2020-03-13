Fire crews get the better of dump fire

Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker at the dump

(CNS): After almost one week of battling an extensive and challenging fire at the George Town Landfill, Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker said that “incredible progress” has now been made on getting the better of the of the blaze, which has raged through a large part of the dump. He said he expected that by Monday the various fires and hot spots should all be extinguished. In the meantime, crews will continue to work on the deep-seated hot-spots within the garbage pile. Walker said that smoke is now at a minimum but residents and drivers are still advised to take precautions whenever any smoke re-emerges.

Department of Environment staff will be working throughout the day alongside fire officers to excavate and expose these deep seated areas where garbage is burning. They will then damp them down, put out the fires and then cover them. Walker said that during the night the crews will maintain a watch at the site before continuing with the excavation and dampening over the weekend, with a view to having all hot spots dealt with before Monday.