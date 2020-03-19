Crammed prison presents virus challenge

Prisoners at HMP Northward

(CNS): Given the number of inmates at HMP Northward, the Cayman Islands Prison Service could be facing a challenging time if the coronavirus gets a hold at the men’s jail. On Wednesday morning there were a 199 inmates crammed into the overcrowded facility, where social distancing would be all but impossible. However, Prison Director Steven Barrett said measures are being put in place and the first is a ban on visitors.

While attorneys and police will still be able to see inmates, family and friends will be restricted with immediate effect for an initial period of 30 days. Barrett said all routine visits will be suspended while visits by legal representatives and police will be permitted under restricted conditions. Volunteers who attend to provide a range of services will also be barred.

“The health of the prison community, both staff and prisoners, is our uppermost priority at this time,” said Barrett. “An outbreak of COVID-19 within a prison environment could have particularly serious implications. Many of our prisoners present with underlying medical conditions that would increase their vulnerability if exposed to COVID-19. It is imperative, therefore, that we take reasonable and responsible steps to mitigate against this.”

The director said that cancelling visits is necessary but the prison appreciates the importance of maintaining family contacts and a range of initiatives are being considered to facilitate that. “This is a whole community issue and we are taking a whole community approach to dealing with it,” Barrett added.

Aside from limits on those entering the prison, internal restrictions will be introduced to reduce the flow of people, including a revised staff attendance arrangement. Consideration will also be given to whether a reduced schedule of other internal programmes and services will be required.

The prison has already taken steps to enhance the existing levels of personal and environmental hygiene at all their sites. Working closely with partners from the Health Services Authority, isolation areas at both Fairbanks and Northward have been identified and prepared should any suspected case emerge.

CNS has also submitted questions about whether or not the three Jamaican inmates who were remanded at the prison on Monday after they were picked up by police in a drug interdiction last Thursday have been isolated, and we are awaiting a response.