CPA clears developer over mangrove destruction

Mangroves cleared by K&B Ltd with heavy equipment

(CNS): Planning officials have confirmed that on Wednesday the Central Planning Authority approved an after-the-fact application by a developer for the removal of mangroves from an important drainage area in Prospect, which has already been done illegally. Despite recommendations from the Department of Environment to refuse, the CPA opted to allow the clearance, with the only condition that the remaining mangroves on the relevant plot are retained.

This latest after-the-fact application regarding the unlawful removal of mangroves is one of a growing list that is causing the DoE real concern. But the CPA does not appear to be ready to take the action necessary to begin deterring developers from clearing land when there is no planning permission in place and no permit for mangrove removal.

In this case there has never been and is still no planning application history for this site. The developer cleared the area simply to dump soil taken from another nearby development site and to store materials.

The DoE is continuing to wait on Cabinet to approve a species conservation management plan for local mangroves that will enable its officers to step in and prevent illegal mangrove clearing or at least impose some form of sanction when it discovers land has been cleared unlawfully. However, there is still no sign of the necessary approval for this critical conservation plan.

With mangrove cover on Grand Cayman is now a mere fraction of what it was just 20 years ago. The DoE has grave concerns about climate change compounding the vulnerability of the islands. Sea level rise, greater flooding and increasingly intense storm activity are all around the corner for these islands.

The impact of these climate related challenges can be mitigated by mangroves. But the pressure from coastal development and now this growing problem of unnecessary and unlawful mangrove removal is leaving Cayman with dwindling protection and a very uncertain future for its coastline.