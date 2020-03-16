COVID-19 tests start with 14 new suspect cases

(CNS): Public health officials began local COVID-19 testing Monday with fourteen samples from members of the community suspected of having contracted the novel coronavirus. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said that the 30 cases from Health City Cayman Islands were also being run through the machine at the HSA after samples were taken from staff members there over the weekend. Cayman’s response to the pandemic has now moved into the testing phase. The country currently has around 480 test kits but is putting in orders for more.

Dr Lee said the jurisdiction is still hoping to contain the virus, assuming that it has not yet taken hold in the community. If the testing in the coming days begins to reveal that there is sustained transmission of the COVID-19 virus in Cayman, then they will move towards different mitigating measures, he explained.

The results will help the public health officials make decision about how Cayman deals with this pandemic, Dr Lee said, as he assured the public that the health authorities are taking the virus very seriously, as demonstrated by the effort going into preparations. He said that identifying where we are will only be done through “science and the figures”. Therefore, officials are awaiting results “and the patterns of results”, which in turn will direct the response.

Despite the need to undertake significant testing while still in the contain phase, in order to measure where we are, public health officials are sticking with the Caribbean Public Heath Agency (CARPHA) guidelines that restrict testing to those showing clear symptoms or with a recent travel history to a country with ongoing infections.

With Health City being ground zero for the first positive COVID-19 patient, who died this weekend, Public Health England experts have been in communications with the facility to help that hospital cope with the closure and re-opening, and they commended how things have been handled.

Dr Lee urged everyone to work towards protecting the wider community. In addition to the often repeated warnings about frequent hand washing and general hygiene, he warned people not to gather in dense groups.

While government has placed a ban on all public gatherings of 50 people or more, matching guidelines issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr Lee pointed out that cramming 50 people into a very small room was just as dangerous, as he urged people to practice social distancing as one of the best ways to protect themselves and others from infection.

Meanwhile, more and more local businesses are adopting various measures that assist with social distancing. Foster’s Supermarket chain has introduced a special early morning shopping hour, starting at 6:00am, for the elderly, disabled and individuals at high risk of COVID-19, and asked others to respect the dedicated shopping hour. Hurley’s Supermarket is urging its customers to use its online delivery service. Both supermarket businesses continue to assure the community that their supply chains are fine and goods are arriving as normal.

Meanwhile, Credit Union is also introducing an early morning service period exclusively for the elderly and compromised customers.