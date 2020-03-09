COVID-19 will drag Cayman economy down

Premier Alden McLaughlin addresses the CEO 2020 conference

(CNS): A significant outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Cayman Islands could have a “devastating effect” on the economy as well as people’s health, Premier Alden McLaughlin said at the Fidelity Cayman Economic Outlook 2020 conference on Friday. It would “precipitate a drop in predicted economic growth” resulting from a drop-off in discretionary consumption and reductions in travel and tourism. “I don’t want to sound like a prophet of doom but we have to face reality,” he told the audience of business leaders in Cayman on Friday.

Referring to warnings by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) that a long and intensive outbreak could tip many countries into recession, including Japan and the Eurozone, he said that local banks in Cayman had followed the example of the US by reducing rates.

The long-term impact of the virus on the cruise industry could be “considerable”, he said, noting that several planned visits by cruise ships to George Town have already been cancelled “as Cayman tries to stay infection free”.

But the effects are not just on tourism. “Weaker investment and the knock-on effects in financial markets will also impact our economy,” McLaughlin said.

He suggested it was all but inevitable that Cayman, as an open society, will eventually have cases of COVID-19. However, government is taking precautions, such as travel bans, and has restricted all non-essential travel overseas by public servants, including Cabinet members. Urging the business community to follow suit, McLaughlin noted that he, himself, had cancelled a planned trip to London for the Joint Ministerial Council at the end of this month.

The government has so far provided $1m to the preparedness efforts and will provide more if necessary, he said. Cabinet has agreed to a duty waiver on all hand sanitisers, protective facial masks and surgical gloves through to the end of 2020, the premier announced, adding, “I encourage merchants to pass on these savings to the consumer.”

Having laid out a rosy picture of Cayman’s economy under the current and previous PPM administrations, he maintained that “we are in a much better position that we were in 2008 to ride out these storms”.

Beyond the immediate threat of the coronavirus, McLaughlin noted changing global realities, namely the current “rejection of globalization and integration”, such as the UK’s exit from the European Union.

“The Global Britain Initiative is potentially a gateway for Cayman to develop new relationships and to open up new markets” he said. But on the downside, he noted the tension between the UK and the EU as they negotiate Brexit, which he blamed for the EU’s decision last month to blacklist the Cayman Islands as a non-co-operative jurisdiction for tax purposes.

Failing to mention that the Cayman government missed the deadline imposed by the EU to pass the relevant laws to avoid being blacklisted, he expressed his frustration with Europe.

“In what sense exactly is Cayman non-cooperative?” he asked. “We have put in place very effective information sharing arrangements that allow us to provide responses to requests from taxation and law enforcement authorities across the globe. Equally, Cayman has been willing to adjust its legal and regulatory frameworks in order to keep pace with global standards and the requirements of international bodies including the European Union. Specifically, since 2018 Cayman has made some 15 or more legislative changes in order to meet the myriad requirements of the EU.”

He said that Cayman was negatively affected by Brexit because previously the British finance minister would have been present at the meetings with the EU and could have spoken on our behalf. He claimed that if the UK had “still been a member of the EU then what is a technical blacklisting could have been avoided”.

In order to deal with the situation with Europe and because the interests of Cayman and the UK are not always aligned, the Cayman Islands Government has “decided to establish a permanent presence in Brussels, subject to obtaining the requisite approvals” the premier said. “As we have learned, while periodic engagement can and does yield results, the EU bureaucracy grinds on in between such times and experience tells us that we need to invest in more routine engagement.”

Despite the predicted downturn in the economy, the premier maintained an optimistic outlook in the long term. “I see plenty of opportunity for Cayman. I remain ambitious for my country and I am determined that the government I lead will complete its two terms and leave Cayman in a considerably stronger position than we found it.”